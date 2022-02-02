BIR extends filing deadline in high COVID-19 risk areas

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) has extended by 30 calendar days the filing of returns and payment of taxes in areas under Alert Level 3 and above.

Likewise, the BIR also extended for another 30 days the cutoff for the submission of documents like position papers, replies and protests related to ongoing audits of the agency.

The BIR also enforced the extension for the filing of application for tax refund, including claim for value added tax refund. It also instructed its agents to delay the issuance of assessment notices and warrants of distraint and levy against suspected violators of the tax code.

According to the BIR, the extension applies to all taxpayers within the jurisdiction of the revenue regional and revenue district offices classified under Alert Level 3 or above. The 30-day deferral also moves if the due date falls on a regular holiday or non-working day.

The BIR said the deadlines set under the revenue regulations may be pushed to a later date by the commissioner or by the secretary of finance depending on the situation.

On the other hand, taxpayers residing in areas under Alert Level 3 and above may submit their income returns and pay the corresponding taxes to the nearest authorized agent banks or to the revenue collection officer.

Given the movement restrictions, the BIR said taxpayers can process their transactions even if they complete them outside the revenue district office where they report to.

Taxpayers can pay their dues via the Link.BizPortal of the Land Bank of the Philippines and the Pay Tax Online of the Development Bank of the Philippines. They can also remit their payments through the online banking app of the Union Bank of the Philippines or e-wallets like GCash and PayMaya.

Metro Manila tightened to Alert Level 3 from Jan. 3 to Jan. 31 to contain the transmission of the Omicron variant. However, the region, along with seven other provinces, was downgraded to Alert Level 2 starting yesterday.

Business districts outside Metro Manila, including Cebu and Davao City, remain under Alert Level 3 as per the advisory of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.