Business
 
GMA Network claims ratings lead
 


Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
January 25, 2022 | 12:00am





 
GMA Network claims ratings lead
File photo shows of GMA Network building.
Handout photo, file
 


MANILA, Philippines — GMA Network claims nationwide TV ratings lead in 2021 amid the absence of biggest rival ABS CBN, while GTV moves to number 2 in latter part of the year.


Broadcast giant GMA Network Inc. claimed nationwide TV ratings lead in 2021 in the absence of its major rival, with its second free-to-air channel rising as the second most-watched channel in the latter part of the year.


GMA said it registered a net reach of 95.7 percent last year, with an estimated 83 million TV viewers nationwide, based on data from Nielsen Philippines TV audience measurement.


Per major area, GMA’s net reach was 95.6 percent or 54.4 million viewers in Luzon, 96.4 percent or 16.4 million viewers in Total Visayas, and 94.9 percent or 12 million viewers in Mindanao.


The network said it was the most watched channel in the country from January to December, with 46 percent people audience share.


It posted an average of 48.4 percent total day people audience share in Luzon, while it posted 41.6 percent in Visayas, and 41.3 percent in Mindanao for 2021.


“GMA Network further demonstrates the power of uniting Filipinos in love and hope as it keeps its stronghold in terms of nationwide viewership and reach for full year 2021,” the company said.


“Further solidifying this dominance – and making it a double victory for the Kapuso network – was GTV already being the second most-watched channel in the latter part of the year,” it said.


For the period covering Nov. 1 to Dec. 31, GMA said GTV posted 11.6 percent people audience share in Total Philippines, which surpassed TV5, its closest competitor, with 10.4 percent


GTV’s programming line-up consists of news and public affairs, as well as entertainment shows.


GMA attributed GTV’s ratings success to its non-stop efforts to expand the channel’s reach and clarity of reception in areas outside of Mega Manila.


It recently commissioned the upgraded analog TV station in Zamboanga which covers Zamboanga City in Zamboanga del Sur, as well as the cities of Lamitan and Isabela, as well as other municipalities in Basilan.


Since GTV’s launch in February 2021, GMA has already commissioned six analog TV station upgrades in different parts of the country – Tandang Sora in Manila, Mt. Sto. Tomas in Benguet, Mt. Banoy in Batangas, Naga in Camarines Sur, Legazpi in Albay, and General Santos City in Mindanao.


GMA chairman and CEO Felipe Gozon earlier said the broadcast giant looks to continue asserting its dominance in the free TV space through sustained expansion and innovation.


Gozon said that even before the ABS-CBN shutdown, GMA was already the number one free TV station in the country, and after the Lopez-led network was shut down, GMA continued to improve its reach and content in all aspects.


 










 









