

















































 
























^


 













 








Business
 
Philippine banking sector outlook improving – Fitch
 


Lawrence Agcaoili - The Philippine Star
January 16, 2022 | 12:00am





 


MANILA, Philippines — The outlook for banks in emerging markets in Asia-Pacific including the Philippines continues to improve, but risks are still present with the continuing COVID woes as well as the effect of the tightening by the US Federal Reserve, according to Fitch Ratings.


In a report, Fitch said the neutral sector outlook for banks in 2022 underlines a significant change in their operating environment.


“A year ago, the outlook was significantly more uncertain, particularly for emerging-market economies,” it said.


The credit rating agency said it expects business conditions for banks to be similar to those in 2021, as the global economy continues to recover, although at a slower pace.


It said banks’ asset quality would deteriorate moderately as fiscal and policy support wanes.


“However, we expect this to be offset by pre-impairment profitability, accumulated loan impairment allowances and capital buffers,” Fitch said.


For emerging markets in Asia-Pacific, Fitch cited stable or improved bank financial performance for this year, driven by economic and loan growth despite an uneven path to full recovery.


“Impaired loans uptick as support measures are unwound, but forbearance still prevails across much of the region,” it said.


Furthermore, it added banks have adequate provisioning in most markets.


For the Philippine banking sector, Fitch said the outlook continues to improve.


Latest data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) showed the gross non-performing loan (NPL) ratio of Philippine banks declined to an eight-month low of 4.35 percent in November from 4.42 percent in October as the industry’s asset quality continues to improve.


The ratio last November was the lowest since the 4.21 percent recorded in March last year, as the level of loans disbursed by Philippine banks continues to improve.


After hitting a 13-year high of 4.51 percent in July and August last year, the NPL ratio of banks steadily improved in September, October and November despite the reimposition of strict lockdown and quarantine measures amid the emergence of the Delta variant.


Preliminary data showed that the loans disbursed by banks rose by 4.3 percent to P11.08 trillion from January to November last year compared to P10.62 trillion in the same period in 2020.


Amid rising defaults due to the impact of the pandemic-induced recession, the allowance for credit losses increased by 19 percent to P419.86 billion from P352.73 billion for a higher loan loss reverse level of 3.79 percent.


This translated to an NPL coverage ratio of 87.13 percent in end-November last year.


In terms of profitability, the earnings of Philippine banks jumped by 35 percent to P168.21 billion from January to September last year versus the P124.55 billion booked in the same period in 2020, amid the sharp drop in provision for credit losses.


For this year, Fitch expects a deterioration in loan asset quality for banks and non-bank financial institutions as fiscal and policy support wane.


“However, we believe banks will offset these reductions with improved pre-impairment profitability and the reduction of loan loss allowances and excess capital buffers accumulated through the pandemic,” it said.


 










 









COVID-19
FITCH RATINGS

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Foreign retail trade rules relaxed




By Mary Ann LL. Reyes |
January 15, 2022 - 12:00am 


By next week or on Jan. 21, the country’s retail trade industry will open its doors wider to more foreign businesses and investments.








Business
fbtw













PDIC, DBP ink agreement on deposit claims payment







PDIC, DBP ink agreement on deposit claims payment



By Elijah Felice Rosales |
1 day ago 


State-run Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. has expanded its disbursement network for creditors of closed banks by tapping...








Business
fbtw













Clocking in and clocking out




By Francis J. Kong |
January 15, 2022 - 12:00am 


Most companies use biometric clocks, but the principle is still the same. Remember the Bundy clock? 








Business
fbtw













Iberdrola enters Philippines market




By Danessa Rivera |
January 15, 2022 - 12:00am 


Spanish clean energy developer Iberdrola has entered the Philippine market through a partnership with Triconti Windkraft Group to develop a massive 3.5-gigawatt pipeline of offshore wind projects to power the country’s...








Business
fbtw













LGUs urged: Extend business permit renewal up to end-Q1




By Louella Desiderio |
January 15, 2022 - 12:00am 


The Anti-Red Tape Authority is urging local government units to extend the period for renewal of business permits and payment of real property tax until the end of the first quarter given the surge in COVID c...








Business
fbtw






 



Latest









Economy to fall short of government targets – UN




By Louise Maureen Simeon |
January 16, 2022 - 12:00am 


The Philippine economy will likely fall short in achieving government targets this year as the country continues to face challenges worsened by the pandemic.








Business
fbtw













Toyota to roll out hybrid RAV4 model next month







Toyota to roll out hybrid RAV4 model next month



By Louella Desiderio |
1 hour ago 


Toyota Motor Philippines Corp. is expanding its hybrid electric vehicle lineup by bringing the hybrid RAV4 to the local market...








Business
fbtw













Unified logistics pass to start in 9 pilot sites




By Louella Desiderio |
January 16, 2022 - 12:00am 


The unified logistics pass to facilitate unhampered movement of trucks is being rolled out in nine sites for pilot implementation before being available nationwide.








Business
fbtw













DA issues bulletin to ensure quality copra production




By Catherine Talavera |
January 16, 2022 - 12:00am 


The Bureau of Agriculture and Fisheries Standards (DA-BAFS) has released a technical bulletin aimed at ensuring the quality and safety of copra production in the country.








Business
fbtw











 

The Big Quit




By Francis J. Kong |
January 16, 2022 - 12:00am 


Mass vaccination coverage has been improving, virus cases were dropping, and stores began opening.








Business
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with