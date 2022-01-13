

















































 
























^


 













 








Business
 
Economic stagnation, climate woes top risks for Philippine WEF
 


Louise Maureen Simeon - The Philippine Star
January 13, 2022 | 12:00am





 
Economic stagnation, climate woes top risks for Philippine WEF
In the latest Global Risk Report of the Geneva-based World Economic Forum (WEF), climate risks dominated global concerns as economies enter the third year of the pandemic.
Miguel De Guzman, file
 


MANILA, Philippines — The difficulty of the economy in recovering from the pandemic and the worsening climate crisis are among the top risks the Philippines is facing in the near term.


In the latest Global Risk Report of the Geneva-based World Economic Forum (WEF), climate risks dominated global concerns as economies enter the third year of the pandemic.


WEF refers to “global risk” as the possibility of the occurrence of an event or condition that may cause significant negative impact for several countries or industries.


For the Philippines, specifically, prolonged economic stagnation was the top risk in the next two years that the WEF identified.


This pertains to a near-zero or slow economic growth lasting for many years.


“Risks to economic growth are considerable, including risks from a potential resurgence of COVID-19 as new variants emerge,” the WEF said.


“Most experts believe a global economic recovery will be volatile and uneven over the next three years,” it said.


Experts earlier warned of the possibility of economic scarring in the country as many businesses have closed since the pandemic, resulting in job and income losses.


Cases of health insecurities, especially among the poor, and the disruption in education are also factors that would likely affect productivity and human capital.


Apart from economic stagnation, extreme weather events pose another risk for the Philippines. This includes loss of human life, damage to ecosystems, destruction of property and financial loss.


Globally, the top three risks all pertain to the environment: climate action failure, extreme weather and biodiversity loss. Human environmental damage and natural resource crises are also among the top 10 risks.


“Densely populated countries that are highly dependent on agriculture—such as India, Nigeria, Pakistan and the Philippines—are especially vulnerable to climate insecurity,” WEF said.


WEF emphasized that the climate crisis remains the biggest long-term threat facing humanity and failure to act on climate change could shrink global gross domestic product by a sixth.


Further, another risk for the Philippines is digital inequality or the unequal access to critical digital networks and technology. This results from the unequal investment capabilities, lack of necessary skills in the workforce, insufficient purchase power, and government restrictions.


The last two risks for the Philippines are under the societal category: employment and livelihood crises and failure of public infrastructure.


The first involves the structural deterioration of work prospects and standards for the working-age population such as unemployment, underemployment, lower wages, fragile contracts, and erosion of worker rights, among others.


“The economic fallout from the pandemic is compounding with labor market imbalances, protectionism, and widening digital, education and skills gaps that risk splitting the world into divergent trajectories,” WEF said.


“Many countries will be held back by low rates of vaccination, continued acute stress on health systems, digital divides and stagnant job markets,” it said.


Failure of public infrastructure, on the other hand, is the unequitable and insufficient public infrastructure and services as a result of mismanaged urban sprawl, poor planning and under-investment, negatively impacting economic advancement, education, housing, public health, social inclusion and the environment.


While the top long-term risks relate to climate, the top shorter-term global concerns include societal divides, livelihood crises and mental health deterioration.


The outlook for the world over the next three years remains tilted to the downside with 41.8 percent believing that recovery will be consistently volatile with multiple surprises.


Some 37.4 percent also expect fractured trajectories while only 10.7 percent sees accelerating global recovery.


 










 









ECONOMY

















Philstar





 



















    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Draft DOLE advisory urges businesses to pay workers under quarantine




 


Draft DOLE advisory urges businesses to pay workers under quarantine



By Xave Gregorio |
9 hours ago 


The Department of Labor and Employment has drafted a labor advisory urging businesses to pay their workers who are under quarantine...








Business
fbtw













Economic issues facing the next president




By Gerardo P. Sicat |
January 12, 2022 - 12:00am 


Whoever gets elected as president this May will face the following economic problems: Improve the growth performance (that is, get the economic recovery to move forward), increase employment opportunities for Filipinos,...
 







Business
fbtw













SPIA Development Consortium gets OPS for Sangley







SPIA Development Consortium gets OPS for Sangley



By Richmond Mercurio |
1 day ago 


A powerhouse consortium of local and foreign companies has secured the original proponent status (OPS) for its unsolicited...








Business
fbtw













PSE cuts trading hours as infection surge takes hold







PSE cuts trading hours as infection surge takes hold



By Ramon Royandoyan |
11 hours ago 


This came weeks after the PSE reinstated trading to finish 3 pm after more than 20 months of trading under reduced hours....








Business
fbtw













Not back to square one




By Boo Chanco |
January 12, 2022 - 12:00am 


Just when we thought things were starting to get better, it suddenly turned scarier than ever. The daily tally of COVID cases last Dec. 21, 2021 was 168. By Jan. 1, it was 3,617 and as of Jan. 8 it was 26,458.








Business
fbtw










Latest









Philippines among growth leaders in AsPac this year &ndash; World Bank







Philippines among growth leaders in AsPac this year – World Bank



By Louise Maureen Simeon |
1 hour ago 


The Philippine economy is likely to become among the region’s top performers this year, but the expected growth will...








Business
fbtw













Automakers log 20% faster sales in 2021







Automakers log 20% faster sales in 2021



By Louella Desiderio |
1 hour ago 


Local car and truck makers ended 2021 with sales growing by a fifth from a year ago, as monthly sales reached their highest...








Business
fbtw













Petron to raise $500 million from notes issuance







Petron to raise $500 million from notes issuance



By Danessa Rivera |
1 hour ago 


Petron Corp., the country’s only refiner, is planning to tap the offshore debt market this year, targeting to raise...

 






Business
fbtw













Index bounces back as Wall St advances







Index bounces back as Wall St advances



By Iris Gonzales |
1 hour ago 


Share prices recovered yesterday, taking their cue from the overnight gains in Wall Street and the slight drop in new COVID...








Business
fbtw













Government to rely on domestic borrowings, ODA for funding




By Elijah Felice Rosales |
January 13, 2022 - 12:00am 


The government will rely mainly on domestic borrowing and low-cost foreign financing to raise funds for its pandemic response and other budget needs this year, National Treasurer Rosalia de Leon said yesterday.








Business
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with