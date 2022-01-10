Ever Gotesco posts biggest gain in share prices in 2021

MANILA, Philippines — A mix of consumer, internet, logistics and holding companies emerged as the top gainers or top 10 stocks with the biggest appreciation in prices last year.

Topping the list compiled by Pinoymoneytalk.com is Ever Gotesco Resources & Holdings, which booked a whopping gain of 297.59 percent from P0.083 to P0.33 per share end-2021.

This was followed by Ayala’s ACE Enexor, which rose 178.17 percent to P39 per share from P14.02 at the start of 2021.

Broadcast giant GMA Network, benefitting from the disappearance of rival ABS-CBN news on air, jumped 129.9 percent to P13.84 per share from P6.02.

San Miguel Corp.’s Ginebra San Miguel was also among the top gainers, rising 115.53 percent to P113.80 from P52.80 per share at the start of the year.

Del Monte Pacific Ltd. gained 113.77 percent to P15.52 per share from P7.26.

Internet provider Converge ICT was also a winner, with a gain of 111.54 percent to P31.90 from P15.08 per share.

Andrew Tan’s Emperador also saw its share price double to P20.80 per share from P10.16 or a gain of 104.72 percent.

Phinma Corp. surged 101.5 percent to P20.15 per share from P10, while AyalaLand Logistics rose 82.38 percent to P6.73 from P3.69 per share.

Completing the top 10, stock performers last year is Bright Kindle Resources & Investments, which gained 76.84 percent to P1.68 per share from P0.95.

Stocks with the biggest price declines were Synergy Grid & Development Philippines. This was after the company’s follow-on offer, but the FOO itself was well received and ended significantly higher than its offer price of P12 per share.

Keepers Holdings, which also did an FOO, lost 94.06 percent to P1.32 per share from P22.21 per share last year.

Dennis Uy’s PH Resorts Group Holdings lost 74.34 percent to P0.78 per share from P3.04 per share at the start of the year, while two other Uy companies, Chelsea Logistics & Infrastructure Holdings declined 70.36 percent to P1.66 from P5.60 per share; and Dito CME Holdings declined by 60.74 percent to P5.05 per share from P12.86.

Now Corp. lost 69.58 percent to P1.29, while Merry Mart Consumer Corp. lost 68.59 percent to P2.51 per share.

Nihao Mineral Resources saw its share price decline by 66.12 percent to P1.03 per share.

MRC Allied Inc. lost 58.87 percent to close at P0.26 per share from P0.62, while Premiere Horizon Alliance shed 57.58 percent to P0.56 per share.

On the last trading day of 2021, the index closed relatively flt at 7,122.63.