

















































 
























^


 













 








Business
 
Ever Gotesco posts biggest gain in share prices in 2021
 


Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
January 10, 2022 | 12:00am





 


MANILA, Philippines — A mix of consumer, internet, logistics and holding companies emerged as the top gainers or top 10 stocks with the biggest appreciation in prices last year.


Topping the list compiled by Pinoymoneytalk.com is Ever Gotesco Resources & Holdings, which booked a whopping gain of 297.59 percent from P0.083 to P0.33 per share end-2021.


This was followed by Ayala’s ACE Enexor, which rose 178.17 percent to P39 per share from P14.02 at the start of 2021.


Broadcast giant GMA Network, benefitting from the disappearance of rival ABS-CBN news on air, jumped 129.9 percent to P13.84 per share from P6.02.


San Miguel Corp.’s Ginebra San Miguel was also among the top gainers, rising 115.53 percent to P113.80 from P52.80 per share at the start of the year.


Del Monte Pacific Ltd. gained 113.77 percent to P15.52 per share from P7.26.


Internet provider Converge ICT was also a winner, with a gain of 111.54 percent to P31.90 from P15.08 per share.


Andrew Tan’s Emperador also saw its share price double to P20.80 per share from P10.16 or a gain of 104.72 percent.


Phinma Corp. surged 101.5 percent to P20.15 per share from P10, while AyalaLand Logistics rose 82.38 percent to P6.73 from P3.69 per share.


Completing the top 10, stock performers last year is Bright Kindle Resources & Investments, which gained 76.84 percent to P1.68 per share from P0.95.


Stocks with the biggest price declines were Synergy Grid & Development Philippines. This was after the company’s follow-on offer, but the FOO itself was well received and ended significantly higher than its offer price of P12 per share.


Keepers Holdings, which also did an FOO, lost 94.06 percent to P1.32 per share from P22.21 per share last year.


Dennis Uy’s PH Resorts Group Holdings lost 74.34 percent to P0.78 per share from P3.04 per share at the start of the year, while two other Uy companies, Chelsea Logistics & Infrastructure Holdings declined 70.36 percent to P1.66 from P5.60 per share; and Dito CME Holdings declined by 60.74 percent to P5.05 per share from P12.86.


Now Corp. lost 69.58 percent to P1.29, while Merry Mart Consumer Corp. lost 68.59 percent to P2.51 per share.


Nihao Mineral Resources saw its share price decline by 66.12 percent to P1.03 per share.


MRC Allied Inc. lost 58.87 percent to close at P0.26 per share from P0.62, while Premiere Horizon Alliance shed 57.58 percent to P0.56 per share.


On the last trading day of 2021, the index closed relatively flt at 7,122.63.


 










 









EVER GOTESCO

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







BDO shortens banking hours in Metro Manila







BDO shortens banking hours in Metro Manila



1 day ago 


BDO Unibank Inc. has shortened its weekday banking hours and will not open on weekends in the National Capital Region “as...








Business
fbtw













One BPI takes effect







One BPI takes effect



2 days ago 


The Bank of the Philippine Islands has announced its merger with BPI Family Savings Bank, its wholly owned thrift bank subsidiary,...








Business
fbtw













Leveraging technology in bringing the future of healthcare to Filipinos







Leveraging technology in bringing the future of healthcare to Filipinos



1 day ago 


If there’s any silver lining to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has definitely accelerated the application of modern technology...








Business
fbtw













Index may crash below 7,000







Index may crash below 7,000



By Iris Gonzales |
2 hours ago 


With no end in sight for record daily cases of new COVID-19 infections in the country, the stock market will continue to bear...








Business
fbtw













DA unit releases guide in assessing quality of rice







DA unit releases guide in assessing quality of rice



By Catherine Talavera |
1 day ago 


The Bureau of Agriculture and Fisheries Standards has issued an illustrative guide to equip rice farmers with knowledge on...








Business
fbtw










Latest









Surprise rate cut unlikely







Surprise rate cut unlikely



By Louise Maureen Simeon |
2 hours ago 


The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is expected to remain accommodative the entire year as the Omicron variant will further stall...








Business
fbtw













Cash assistance law will not offset huge import losses







Cash assistance law will not offset huge import losses



By Catherine Talavera |
2 hours ago 


The law that provides direct cash assistance to rice farmers is not seen to offset the huge losses of farmers due to excessive...








Business
fbtw













Peso seen depreciating to 52 by 3rd quarter







Peso seen depreciating to 52 by 3rd quarter



By Lawrence Agcaoili |
2 hours ago 


The peso may depreciate further to 52 to $1 by the third quarter with the hawkish stance of the US Federal Reserve and the...








Business
fbtw













BDO sees loan portfolio growth of 8-12 % this year







BDO sees loan portfolio growth of 8-12 % this year



By Lawrence Agcaoili |
2 hours ago 


Sy-led BDO Unibank Inc. expects its lending portfolio expanding between eight and 12 percent this year as consumer loans start...








Business
fbtw













DA eyes higher banana, pineapple exports







DA eyes higher banana, pineapple exports



By Catherine Talavera |
2 hours ago 


The Department of Agriculture is aiming to increase banana and pineapple production in the country to boost exports of the...








Business
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN

 





or sign in with