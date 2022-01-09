

















































 
























Smart launches Giga Power for all-access data offer
 


Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
January 9, 2022 | 12:00am





 


MANILA, Philippines — Smart Communications Inc. has launched its strongest all-access data offer called GIGA Power.


Smart said GIGA Power is its most value-packed and flexible data offer that “enables prepaid subscribers to really do it all by giving access to all their favorite apps and cover all their online needs.”


Available on the GigaLife app, GIGA Power comes with two gigabytes (GB) per day for seven days, plus six GB data for a total of 20 GB which subscribers can use to access any app and site, for only P149.


“The new year is the perfect time to reignite our many different passions or discover new ones. With GIGA Power, we’re making it simpler and easier for our subscribers to enjoy apps and sites that bring them closer to their passions and achieve their goals and resolutions this 2022,” Smart senior vice president and head of consumer wireless business Jane Basas said.


“GIGA Power also comes with a special data allowance feature that gives users 2 GB per day, so they are assured that they have the means to go online every day. The extra 6 GB open data provides added security for those days when your data needs exceed your daily consumption,” Basas said.


Smart said prepaid subscribers could use GIGA Power to go online for work or school, stream the videos and music, tune in to their favorite content creators, play the latest mobile games, upload and share content on social media, and constantly stay in touch with their loved ones.


Prepaid subscribers can register to GIGA Power via the GigaLife app.


The GigaLife App gives Smart prepaid, postpaid, TNT, Smart Bro, and PLDT Prepaid Home WiFi subscribers a simple and easy way to manage their digital activities.


Smart said more customers are using the GigaLife app to take advantage of its easy-to-use interface, as well as the exclusive data offers available only in the one-stop app.


More than a year after its launch, the GigaLife app has reached 10 million users, driving data usage on Smart’s network through app-exclusive data offers that have also grown popular among customers.


 










 









