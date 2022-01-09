

















































 
























DA unit releases guide in assessing quality of rice
 


Catherine Talavera - The Philippine Star
January 9, 2022 | 12:00am





 
DA unit releases guide in assessing quality of rice
In a statement, the BAFS said it issued the the Philippine National Standards (PNS) for Paddy and Milled rice classification to guide farmers and buyers on trade of paddy and milled rice.
MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Agriculture and Fisheries Standards (DA-BAFS) has issued an illustrative guide to equip rice farmers with knowledge on the quality assurance of paddy and milled rice.


In a statement, the BAFS said it issued the the Philippine National Standards (PNS) for Paddy and Milled rice classification to guide farmers and buyers on trade of paddy and milled rice.


“The illustrative guide will become a supplementary learning material containing photographs pertaining to specific provisions of the end-product quality standard for paddy and milled rice,” the BAFS said.


It said the initiative is timely with the influx of imported rice coming into the country.


Data from the DA showed that rice imports in the three quarters of 2021 reached 2.1 million metric tons (MT).


For 2021, rice imports were projected to have hit as much as 2.95 million MT.


“We need to adapt to the changes brought about by Republic Act 11203 or the Rice Tariffication Law, one of which is consumers’ preference for quality rice. This is now an integral part of the overall transformation of the country’s rice industry,” Agriculture Secretary William Dar said during a consultation with farmers, millers and traders.


The illustrative guide supports the DA’s Plant Plant Plant program, which primarily aims to further improve the country’s rice productivity and adequacy levels.


DA Philippine Integrated Rice Program director Dionisio Alvindia earlier said initial estimates showed that palay production could reach at least 19.95 million MT in 2021, combining the January to September output of 12.6 million MT and the expected 7.4 million MT in the fourth quarter.


The full year estimate, however, is lower than the DA’s target of 20.4 million MT.


 










 









