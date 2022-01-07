Shakeyâ€™s taps HR platform to boost productivity

Shakey’s taps HR platform to boost productivity

The partnership with Darwinbox would enable Shakey’s and its over 1,000 employees to leverage digital tools and systems that would help them as the new world of work becomes imperative. It would be managing its human resources “from hire to retire.”

MANILA, Philippines — Shakey’s Pizza Asia Ventures Inc., the listed full-service restaurant chain in the Philippines, has partnered with an end-to-end HR platform to improve business productivity.

Darwinbox is a cloud-based HR technology platform which caters to an organization’s HR needs across the entire employee life cycle.

Vicente Gregorio, president and CEO of Shakey’s, said the company is a guest-centric business where people are front and center.

“When our people are well-cared for, it flows through to our guests. Guest-centricity begins at home, thus, investing in our people is a key pillar in delivering sustainable growth. Our partnership with Darwinbox is a validation to this commitment,” he said.

Last year, Shakey’s rolled out a program to bring store employees closer to their place of work and reduce their travel time.

To date, more than 90 percent of Shakey’s workforce is within 30 minutes away from their place of work.

With Darwinbox, Shakey’s would be able to complement its safe and healthy work environment with tech infrastructure that manages the entire employee lifecycle.

With its 1000+ employees under one virtual roof, it is possible for Shakey’s to keep record of its employees, provide quick and actionable feedback, and ensure an impeccable employee experience for everyone.

Performance management, leave & attendance management, recruitment, analytics and reporting are some of the key areas in the H&R suite that the food chain plans to adopt over the coming months.

“By providing Shakey’s with a digital platform for all their HR needs, we are enabling an uninterrupted and frictionless experience for employees across its multiple stores, and for the company, it means improved efficiency and productivity,” said Jayant Paleti, co-founder of Darwinbox.

Shakey’s is gearing up for a strong recovery, investing in store network expansion and more than 30 new stores already built in 2021.

Darwinbox portfolio of clients includes JG Summit Group, Robinson’s Bank, NutriAsia, Universal Robina, Delbros Group, Zalora and global brands like Nivea, Tokio and Axa.