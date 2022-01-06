

















































 
























^


 













 








Business
 
IPO-bound Haus Talk to offer commercial spaces
 


Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
January 6, 2022 | 12:00am





 


MANILA, Philippines — Residential property developer Haus Talk Inc. (HTI) will expand into the development of commercial spaces for its residential communities as it aims to continue focusing on affordable house-and-lot properties to help address the housing backlog of 6.7 million.


The commercial spaces, which will further diversify HTI’s portfolio and benefit the company’s communities, will include laundry, convenience stores and water refilling stations.


HTI is targeting to list on the small, medium and emerging board of the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) on Jan. 17.


It aims to raise as much as P750 million from its IPO.


PSE president Ramon Monzon said HTI is “one of the companies in PSE’s hand-holding program for potential IPO listing applicants and that the local stock market is pleased to see their IPO journey will soon come into fruition.”


Established and fully managed by the Madlambayan family, HTI’s developments cater to the “mid to low-income families who wish to live in affordable gated communities.”


Existing developments include Eastview Homes 1 and 2 in Antipolo; Southview Homes 1 and 2, and South Hills in Laguna; and Eastview Homes Marikina, Tradition Square Maceda, Eastview Town Homes Marikina, Tradition Square, and Winn Residences in Metro Manila.


Moving forward, HTI’s growth strategy will continue to focus on offering high-quality and affordable house-and-lot properties, said Terence Madlambayan, HTI chairman and vice president of Business Development.


“When we started HTI in 2004, there were only a handful of developers for the socialized and mid-market segment,” said Ma. Rachel Madlambayan, HTI director and president.


With the IPO, HTI plans to expand its coverage and establish its brand in areas where the opportunities in the mid-market segment lie.


HTI is planning more horizontal developments in Brgy. San Roque (Eastview Homes 3 and Eastview Residences Premiere) and Brgy Baguyo (Celestis 1 and 2) in Antipolo; and Sta. Rosa (Southview Homes) and San Pedro (Southview Homes Calendola) in Laguna.


It is set to launch its Eastview condominium in Antipolo as well as its high-end development in Quezon City, 50 Jocson residences.


The company is also developing projects in Mariveles, Bataan, and Calasiao, Pangasinan.


“HTI prides itself in building and providing quality homes for the everyday Filipino. With our IPO, we plan on continuing this on a much larger scale to help more families achieve their dream of having their own home and, hopefully, motivate more small and medium enterprises in the Philippines to aim for their own IPO, too,” said Madlambayan.


 











 









IPO

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Asian markets struggle with inflation, rates back in focus







Asian markets struggle with inflation, rates back in focus



9 hours ago 


Tokyo, Wellington, Taipei and Jakarta rose along with Manila, where trading resumed after being cancelled Tuesday owing to...








Business
fbtw













AirAsia Philippines expands routes despite virus woes







AirAsia Philippines expands routes despite virus woes



By Richmond Mercurio |
1 day ago 


Low-cost carrier AirAsia Philippines looks to soar to new heights this year as it sets sights on further expanding its domestic...








Business
fbtw













Salceda’s low hanging fruits




By Boo Chanco |
January 5, 2022 - 12:00am  


Rep. Joey Salceda sent our Viber group a document that outlines what he calls low hanging fruits that the current administration can still harvest before its term expires in June.








Business
fbtw













BSP chief Diokno bags 'Global Central Banker of the Year 2022' award







BSP chief Diokno bags 'Global Central Banker of the Year 2022' award



By Ramon Royandoyan |
10 hours ago 


Diokno was recognized for his efforts to lead the country's chief monetary authority throughout the coronavirus pandemic and...








Business
fbtw













2020 too?




By Boo Chanco |
December 31, 2021 - 12:00am 


The worst fear for the new year is its potential to become a rerun of 2020.








Business
fbtw










Latest









Inflation slides to 3.6% in December, lowest in 2021







Inflation slides to 3.6% in December, lowest in 2021



By Louise Maureen Simeon |
1 hour ago 


Prices of goods and services in the country accelerated faster than government expectations last year despite clocking in...








Business
fbtw













SSS, GSIS to upgrade digital sites







SSS, GSIS to upgrade digital sites



By Elijah Felice Rosales |
1 hour ago 


State-run Government Service Insurance System and Social Security System have vowed to improve and strengthen their digital...








Business
fbtw













Foreign businesses laud lifting of ban on open-pit mining







Foreign businesses laud lifting of ban on open-pit mining



By Catherine Talavera |
1 hour ago 


The Joint Foreign Chambers of the Philippines (JFC) welcomed the government’s move to lift the ban on open-pit mining,...








Business
fbtw













DOE wants further studies on raising biodiesel blend







DOE wants further studies on raising biodiesel blend



By Danessa Rivera |
1 hour ago 


The Department of Energy is still waiting for more studies before implementing the long-delayed increase in coco methyl ester...

 






Business
fbtw













Stocks rise, catch up with global markets







Stocks rise, catch up with global markets



By Iris Gonzales |
1 hour ago 


Local stocks slightly recovered lost ground yesterday, a day after a technical glitch halted trading at the bourse, as the...








Business
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with