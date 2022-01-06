IPO-bound Haus Talk to offer commercial spaces

MANILA, Philippines — Residential property developer Haus Talk Inc. (HTI) will expand into the development of commercial spaces for its residential communities as it aims to continue focusing on affordable house-and-lot properties to help address the housing backlog of 6.7 million.

The commercial spaces, which will further diversify HTI’s portfolio and benefit the company’s communities, will include laundry, convenience stores and water refilling stations.

HTI is targeting to list on the small, medium and emerging board of the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) on Jan. 17.

It aims to raise as much as P750 million from its IPO.

PSE president Ramon Monzon said HTI is “one of the companies in PSE’s hand-holding program for potential IPO listing applicants and that the local stock market is pleased to see their IPO journey will soon come into fruition.”

Established and fully managed by the Madlambayan family, HTI’s developments cater to the “mid to low-income families who wish to live in affordable gated communities.”

Existing developments include Eastview Homes 1 and 2 in Antipolo; Southview Homes 1 and 2, and South Hills in Laguna; and Eastview Homes Marikina, Tradition Square Maceda, Eastview Town Homes Marikina, Tradition Square, and Winn Residences in Metro Manila.

Moving forward, HTI’s growth strategy will continue to focus on offering high-quality and affordable house-and-lot properties, said Terence Madlambayan, HTI chairman and vice president of Business Development.

“When we started HTI in 2004, there were only a handful of developers for the socialized and mid-market segment,” said Ma. Rachel Madlambayan, HTI director and president.

With the IPO, HTI plans to expand its coverage and establish its brand in areas where the opportunities in the mid-market segment lie.

HTI is planning more horizontal developments in Brgy. San Roque (Eastview Homes 3 and Eastview Residences Premiere) and Brgy Baguyo (Celestis 1 and 2) in Antipolo; and Sta. Rosa (Southview Homes) and San Pedro (Southview Homes Calendola) in Laguna.

It is set to launch its Eastview condominium in Antipolo as well as its high-end development in Quezon City, 50 Jocson residences.

The company is also developing projects in Mariveles, Bataan, and Calasiao, Pangasinan.

“HTI prides itself in building and providing quality homes for the everyday Filipino. With our IPO, we plan on continuing this on a much larger scale to help more families achieve their dream of having their own home and, hopefully, motivate more small and medium enterprises in the Philippines to aim for their own IPO, too,” said Madlambayan.