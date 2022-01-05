

















































 
























^


 













 








Business
 
Inflation back to target levels in December
 


Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
January 5, 2022 | 9:45am





 
Inflation back to target levels in December
Filipino shoppers flock to Quiapo in Manila City on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 to purchase round fruits and other goods in preparation for New Year's Day celebrations. 
The STAR / Walter Bollozos
 


MANILA, Philippines — Inflation eased in December, due in part to the slower increase in prices of key consumer items, and fell back to the national government's target.


Inflation, as measured in the consumer price index, picked up 3.6% year-on-year in December, the Philippine Statistics Authority reported Wednesday. This was slower than the 4.2% clip recorded in November.


Inflation in December fell within the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ forecast range of 3.5-4.3% for the month.


But for the entire 2021, inflation averaged 4.5%, breaching the Duterte administration's target 2-4% annual target.


In a statement, the BSP said it would include Typhoon 'Odette's' impact into its forecasts once figures are available, since the deadly storm’s aftermath would result in temporary price increase in the coming months.


"The supply disruptions and agricultural damages from typhoon Odette will likely result in a temporary uptick in the prices of food items and other necessities over the near term," the BSP said in a statement.


"The BSP will have to include the typhoon’s impact into its projections once firm estimates become available. At the same time, the implementation of reconstruction efforts and rehabilitation programs in areas damaged by the storm will be essential to support economic recovery and prevent job losses," it added.


 










 









NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
OMICRON VARIANT
PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
PHILIPPINE INFLATION

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Salceda’s low hanging fruits




By Boo Chanco |
January 5, 2022 - 12:00am 


Rep. Joey Salceda sent our Viber group a document that outlines what he calls low hanging fruits that the current administration can still harvest before its term expires in June.








Business
fbtw













Philippine Stock Exchange cancels trading after technical glitch







Philippine Stock Exchange cancels trading after technical glitch



By Ramon Royandoyan |
1 day ago 


Trading at the Philippine Stock Exchange was cancelled Tuesday due to a technical problem that affected...








Business
fbtw













Government woos foreign investors in construction, BPM sectors







Government woos foreign investors in construction, BPM sectors



By Louella Desiderio |
11 hours ago 


The Philippines wants more foreign investments in the construction and information technology-business process management...








Business
fbtw













AirAsia Philippines expands routes despite virus woes







AirAsia Philippines expands routes despite virus woes



By Richmond Mercurio |
11 hours ago 


Low-cost carrier AirAsia Philippines looks to soar to new heights this year as it sets sights on further expanding its domestic...








Business
fbtw













New COVID-19 surge dashes Duterte's hopes for early shift to 'Alert Level 1'







New COVID-19 surge dashes Duterte's hopes for early shift to 'Alert Level 1'



By Ramon Royandoyan |
18 hours ago 


But analysts believe the fresh wave won’t derail recovery as the country learns to live with the virus.








Business
fbtw










Latest









PSE wins &ldquo;best exchange in SE Asia&rdquo; award, promptly fails to open due to technical glitch







PSE wins “best exchange in SE Asia” award, promptly fails to open due to technical glitch



2 hours ago 


The only thing that I’m left to wonder is this: what if it was only 41 brokers that couldn’t access the syst...








Business
fbtw













 A closer look at the annual tradition of broker/analyst predictions for the PSE







A closer look at the annual tradition of broker/analyst predictions for the PSE



2 hours ago 


The point of this article isn’t to laugh at predictions that didn’t come to pass.








Business
fbtw













Do I need to buy DITO shares to avail of the stock rights offering?







Do I need to buy DITO shares to avail of the stock rights offering?



2 hours ago 


Just remember that the ex-date is not a “do it by the end of this day” kind of deadline, as it is an “if...








Business
fbtw













Economy likely grew at least 7% in Q4 &ndash; BSP







Economy likely grew at least 7% in Q4 – BSP



By Elijah Felice Rosales |
11 hours ago 


The economy likely expanded by more than seven percent in the fourth quarter of 2021, according to the Bangko Sentral ng...








Business
fbtw













Technical glitch prompts PSE to cancel trading







Technical glitch prompts PSE to cancel trading



By Iris Gonzales |
11 hours ago 


Trading at the Philippine Stock Exchange was canceled yesterday due to technical problems.

 






Business
fbtw










Recommended














 

 




















 

















Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with