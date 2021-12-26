

















































 
























^


 













 








Business
 
PNOC taps UP for possible coal plant in Isabela
 


Danessa Rivera - The Philippine Star
December 26, 2021 | 12:00am





 

 
MANILA, Philippines — State-run Philippine National Oil Co.-Exploration Corp. (PNOC-EC) has tapped the University of the Philippines (UP) to conduct a feasibility study next year on a pioneering coal mine-mouth and power plant in its prospect in Isabela, according to its top official.


UP will commence the feasibility study on the coal mine-mouth and power plant project under coal operating contract (COC) 122 in Isabela in the first half of next year, PNOC-EC president and CEO Rozzano Briguez said in a text message to The STAR.


The duration of the study will take about five months. “Project implementation will depend on the results of the UP study,” he said.


While it is a new coal power plant development, Briguez said it is not part of the moratorium issued by the Department of Energy on greenfield coal plant projects.


“It is not covered because it was already committed before the moratorium was issued,” he said.


Briguez earlier said that while the coal mine-mouth and power plant is a new development, it is not covered by the moratorium issued by the Department of Energy on greenfield coal plant projects since it was already a committed project.


PNOC-EC earlier said it was able to secure the support of Benito Soliven municipal officials.


“For COC 122, we have secured the support of the municipal officials and the project has an existing Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC),” Briguez said.


Benito Soliven is one of the municipalities that cover COC 122. The other areas that cover the coal prospect is Naguilan municipality and a portion of Cauayan City.


While discussions are continuing with local government units (LGUs) stakeholders, the state-run firm said it is also in the process of addressing the other technical and environmental requirements to proceed with the implementation of the project.


Under COC 122, PNOC-EC has exclusive exploration rights over nine coal blocks, totaling 9,000 hectares.


The ECC for both the mine and power plant were acquired in 2010.


It is a pioneering undertaking that will utilize low rank indigenous coal to fuel a mine-mouth power plant employing “progressive mining and rehabilitation method” and “clean coal” technology.


COC 122 has proven reserves of over 25 million MT of lignite coal in a minable area covering about 2,000 hectares, which is enough to fuel a 100 megawatt (MW) mine-mouth power plant for 25 years.


PNOC EC will employ the “progressive mining rehabilitation method,” which involves the staged treatment of disturbed areas during mining operations rather than undertaking large scale rehabilitation works at the conclusion of planned mining activities.


Mining is temporary and farming can resume after one year. On the other hand, the power plant will utilize the clean coal circulating fluidized bed (CFB) combustion boiler technology.


 










 









UP

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Po family to acquire Ligo, Potato Corner







Po family to acquire Ligo, Potato Corner



By Ramon Royandoyan |
1 day ago 


The Po family is making big business moves before the year ends.








Business
fbtw













Yearender: Higher food and oil prices, fewer jobs pound poor Pinoys in pandemic year




By Louise Maureen Simeon |
December 26, 2021 - 12:00am 


Nearly two years into the pandemic and the world thought things would be better, economies would rebound, and businesses would recover.








Business
fbtw













A different meaning




By Mary Ann LL. Reyes |
December 25, 2021 - 12:00am 


I’ve seen these quotes being posted everywhere on social media and I believe these best describe the year that is about to end.








Business
fbtw













Painful old years and powerful new years




By Francis J. Kong |
December 26, 2021 - 12:00am 


Dr. Ramesh Richard is the founder and president of RREACH and a professor at Dallas Theological Seminary. 








Business
fbtw







 





US bans Xinjiang imports, forcing firms to navigate sticky diplomacy







US bans Xinjiang imports, forcing firms to navigate sticky diplomacy



1 day ago 


The Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act sets its sights on three products in particular: cotton, of which Xinjiang is one of...








Business
fbtw










Latest









FLI confident to sustain growth




By Iris Gonzales |
December 26, 2021 - 12:00am 


Filinvest Land Inc., the listed property developer of the Gotianun family, said it is now more prepared and capable of sustaining business growth after a challenging environment in the last 21 months.








Business
fbtw













Philippines, ASEAN need coordinated approach toward AEC goals




By Louise Maureen Simeon |
December 26, 2021 - 12:00am 


Economies in Southeast Asia need to adopt a coordinated approach to achieve the goals set forth by the ASEAN Economic Community by 2025.








Business
fbtw













Dito to improve indoor signal




By Richmond Mercurio |
December 26, 2021 - 12:00am 


New major telecommunications player Dito Telecommunity is working to boost its indoor signal, a concern the company looks to address as it further expands its coverage.








Business
fbtw













URC, GBF grant free educationto underprivileged youth




December 26, 2021 - 12:00am 


Universal Robina Corp. and the Gokongwei Brothers Foundation have been providing scholarships to children living in URC’s partner communities, in recognition of education as a means towards a better life...








Business
fbtw













PNOC taps UP for possible coal plant in Isabela




By Danessa Rivera |
December 26, 2021 - 12:00am 


State-run Philippine National Oil Co.-Exploration Corp. has tapped the University of the Philippines to conduct a feasibility study next year on a pioneering coal mine-mouth and power plant in its prospect in Isabela,...








Business
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?


 
SIGN IN







or sign in with