PNOC taps UP for possible coal plant in Isabela

MANILA, Philippines — State-run Philippine National Oil Co.-Exploration Corp. (PNOC-EC) has tapped the University of the Philippines (UP) to conduct a feasibility study next year on a pioneering coal mine-mouth and power plant in its prospect in Isabela, according to its top official.

UP will commence the feasibility study on the coal mine-mouth and power plant project under coal operating contract (COC) 122 in Isabela in the first half of next year, PNOC-EC president and CEO Rozzano Briguez said in a text message to The STAR.

The duration of the study will take about five months. “Project implementation will depend on the results of the UP study,” he said.

While it is a new coal power plant development, Briguez said it is not part of the moratorium issued by the Department of Energy on greenfield coal plant projects.

“It is not covered because it was already committed before the moratorium was issued,” he said.

PNOC-EC earlier said it was able to secure the support of Benito Soliven municipal officials.

“For COC 122, we have secured the support of the municipal officials and the project has an existing Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC),” Briguez said.

Benito Soliven is one of the municipalities that cover COC 122. The other areas that cover the coal prospect is Naguilan municipality and a portion of Cauayan City.

While discussions are continuing with local government units (LGUs) stakeholders, the state-run firm said it is also in the process of addressing the other technical and environmental requirements to proceed with the implementation of the project.

Under COC 122, PNOC-EC has exclusive exploration rights over nine coal blocks, totaling 9,000 hectares.

The ECC for both the mine and power plant were acquired in 2010.

It is a pioneering undertaking that will utilize low rank indigenous coal to fuel a mine-mouth power plant employing “progressive mining and rehabilitation method” and “clean coal” technology.

COC 122 has proven reserves of over 25 million MT of lignite coal in a minable area covering about 2,000 hectares, which is enough to fuel a 100 megawatt (MW) mine-mouth power plant for 25 years.

PNOC EC will employ the “progressive mining rehabilitation method,” which involves the staged treatment of disturbed areas during mining operations rather than undertaking large scale rehabilitation works at the conclusion of planned mining activities.

Mining is temporary and farming can resume after one year. On the other hand, the power plant will utilize the clean coal circulating fluidized bed (CFB) combustion boiler technology.