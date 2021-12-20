
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
Philippines missing out on $49 billion potential exports
                        

                           
Louella Desiderio - The Philippine Star
December 20, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines can tap about $49 billion worth of exports by addressing market frictions and investing in increased production, the International Trade Center (ITC) said.



In a trade brief, ITC, a joint agency of the World Trade Organization and the United Nations, said the country has an unrealized export potential of $49 billion, of which $20 billion are caused by product-market-specific frictions and another $29 billion driven by the expected economic growth in the Philippines and its target markets.



“Realizing exports currently hampered by frictions requires identifying and addressing these frictions. To tap into growth-based export opportunities, it is necessary to ensure sufficient investment in additional production,” ITC said.



It said the most important market region offering opportunities for Philippine export growth is East Asia.



Other markets seen to provide opportunities for Philippine exports to grow are the European Union, Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and North America.



“Opportunities in East Asia, ASEAN and North America are mostly driven by expected GDP (gross domestic product) growth, while trade with the EU is characterized by a relatively high level of frictions,” ITC said.



In terms of products, ITC said agriculture, food, and beverage have an export potential of approximately $10 billion, and 51 percent, of which has yet to be tapped.



The untapped export potential for these products is seen largest in the EU, where frictions are currently high.



“Therefore, identifying and addressing frictions that prevent exports to the EU may open up important opportunities,” ITC said.



Among the products identified by ITC with high growth potential for Philippine exports include bananas, pineapples and tuna.



It said the most important complex value chains for the country are coconut and processed food, while cocoa also offers growth prospects.



“Promising new products that the Philippines could start exporting and which would face high demand in world markets include coffee and palm oil,” ITC said.



ITC also said sectors with a large share of technologically advanced products and important export growth potential can help the Philippines have higher exports.



“The most important sectors combining these characteristics are motor vehicles and parts, plastics and rubber, optical products, watches and medical instruments, and machinery and electricity,” ITC said.



ITC said a new potential product that is technologically advanced and has strong global demand the Philippines can export are motor vehicles.



It added there are other opportunities for the country to diversify exports in different manufacturing sectors such as chemicals, machinery and electricity, electronic equipment and optical products, watches and medical instruments.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ITC
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Landbank-UCPB merger creates 2nd largest bank
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Landbank-UCPB merger creates 2nd largest bank


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
State-run Land Bank of the Philippines has solidified its position as the country’s second largest bank as it grew its...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Globe taps telco veteran for new key position
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Globe taps telco veteran for new key position


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Globe Telecom Inc. has created a new key position in the company aimed at helping ensure that its strategic goals and performance...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Continued innovation to push growth &ndash; NEDA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Continued innovation to push growth – NEDA


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines would have to ramp up its innovation strategies to ensure economic recovery from the pandemic and achieve...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Eight gifts that do not cost a cent
                              


                              

                                                                  By Francis J. Kong |
                                 December 19, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
What do you give your friends on their very special occasions – birthdays and holidays, and especially this Christmas, which at this time of a depressed economy, has been ravaged by the cruelty of the pandemic?...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Dito CME finalizes stock rights offer
                              


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 December 19, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Dito CME Holdings Corp. has finalized the terms of its stock rights offering intended to provide additional capital to its telco business.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Firms seen expanding, hiring more
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Firms seen expanding, hiring more


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 58 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Businesses are ramping up expansion and hiring more workers as the economy continues to reopen after stalling last year due...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 ADB sees prolonged pandemic impact on food security
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
ADB sees prolonged pandemic impact on food security


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 58 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The impact of COVID-19 on food security in the Philippines and in the region is expected to last beyond the pandemic, which...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Market preps for Santa Claus rally
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Market preps for Santa Claus rally


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 58 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Riding on a two-week upturn, stocks are likely to trade higher this week heading into the Christmas holidays, with the so-called...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 SEC tightens rules on directors, officers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SEC tightens rules on directors, officers


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 58 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The Securities and Exchange Commission  is tightening rules governing directors, trustees, and officers of corporations as...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Fed vs Omicron
                              


                              

                                                                  By Wilson Sy |
                                 December 20, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Last week, the US Federal Reserve made a hawkish pivot in its policy stance. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with