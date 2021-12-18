Bria Homes boosting online presence heading into 2022

MANILA, Philippines — As the economy slowly gets back on its feet amid the pandemic, Bria Homes, one of the country’s leading property developers, is boosting its online presence to reach out to more of its target market millennials and OFWs who are determined to find stability and fulfillment through home ownership and property investment.

“We look forward to a brighter new year, not just for Bria but also for our present and future homeowners,” said new Bria president and CEO Eduardo Aguilar.

“COVID-19 did not deter us from expanding and building more projects and providing better lives to Filipino individuals and families. With its aspirations and excellent track record, Bria can only serve its clients better.”

Bria Homes is a subsidiary of publicly listed, Villar-owned Golden MV Holdings Inc., one of the top real estate companies in the country.

Aguilar said to prepare for 2022, Bria has both online and offline marketing activities in the pipeline for its clients and prospective buyers.

In the forthcoming year, he said they expect greater demand for their stylishly designed and solidly built value-for-money homes. Having culled lessons from the pandemic experience, Bria’s house-and-lot and condo units will feature layouts that suit the varying requirements of Filipino home buyers, whether they are single young professionals or starting families. For one, upgraded living spaces will continue to support flexible work and learning arrangements.

All Bria developments are also strategically located close to essential establishments such as banks, government agencies, corporate centers, churches, hospitals, groceries, pharmacies, and transport hubs. These are also within convenient distance to major road networks and highways, a plus for commuters and motorists.

For leisure and recreation, Bria projects boast facilities such as multi-purpose halls, basketball courts, eco-friendly spaces, and play areas. Future residents will continue to thrive in safe, secure, and sustainable communities that are primed to adapt to potential health crises moving forward. Each development has 24/7 CCTV coverage, guarded entrances and exits, solar lighting at night, and perimeter fences.

Bria assures all residents that a competent property management staff oversees property-related needs, with a digital customer relations staff on call 24/7.

“Pandemic or no pandemic, Bria has always rendered the best services to Filipinos. In 2022, we will continue to do this and, in the process, enhance the quality of life of present and future Bria residents,” Aguilar said.