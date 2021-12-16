
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
BSP caps 2021 with rates steady at record-low
                        

                           
Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
December 16, 2021 | 4:49pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
benjamin diokno
This file photo shows BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno at a press conference. 
Facebook / BSP
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas capped the year with policy rates kept at historic-low, citing the need to continue its support to an economy that is just getting its groove back following a pandemic-induced collapse.



At its final meeting this year on Thursday, the seven-man Monetary Board decided to maintain the BSP’s overnight reverse repurchase facility at 2%, and rates on the overnight deposit and lending facilities at 1.5% and 2.5%, respectively.



As it is, the central bank left interest rates unmoved for the entire 2021. The key rate has been steady since November 2020 when the BSP ended an aggressive easing cycle meant to stimulate credit growth in the country’s pandemic-stricken economy. The effects of the BSP’s maneuvering was finally felt by the economy after bank lending broke eight straight months of contraction in August.



But higher-than-anticipated inflation print in November coupled with supply-side pressure of key food items and calls for public transport fare hikes prompted the BSP to raise its inflation forecasts. The central bank now projects inflation to yield an average 4.4% in 2021, up from 4.3% previously, and 3.4% in 2022, from the 3.3% predicted in the last Monetary Board meeting.



Outlook for inflation in 2023 was unchanged at 3.2%.



“Inflation expectations also continue to be anchored to the target level. The risks to the inflation outlook also continue to lean towards the upside for 2022 while remaining broadly balanced for 2023,” the BSP said.



For Gareth Leather, senior Asia economist for Capital Economics, the BSP’s decision came as no surprise owing to the economy’s perceived weaknesses. Earlier this week, economic officials upgraded their growth target for this year to 5-5.5% from their old forecast of 4-5% after growth “surprised on the upside” in the third quarter.



“With inflation falling and the economy still well below its pre-crisis level, the BSP is likely to keep monetary policy loose for the foreseeable future,” Leather said in an e-mailed commentary.



“While the economy is now rebounding following an easing of restrictions and a sharp fall in virus cases, it remains very weak. GDP in the third quarter was around 6% smaller than its pre-crisis level,” he added.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BANGKO SENTRAL NG PILIPINAS
                                                      MONETARY POLICY
                                                      NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
                                                      PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 How foresight led Phl to low COVID cases
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joey Concepcion |
                                 December 16, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Foresight and a pro-active stance. These made the difference in what the Philippines is right now: one of the safest places in the world.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BDO to absorb losses from cybercrime
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BDO to absorb losses from cybercrime


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Sy-led BDO Unibank has agreed to reimburse the financial losses of close to 700 clients affected by massive online hacking...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Index advances for 4th straight trading session
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Index advances for 4th straight trading session


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 8 days ago                              


                                                            
The main stock index advanced for a fourth consecutive session, as investors took comfort from easing inflation and unemployment...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 NLEX connector Sta. Mesa section breaks ground
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
NLEX connector Sta. Mesa section breaks ground


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Construction of the second section of the NLEX Connector project between the future España and Sta. Mesa interchanges...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Brands from Ferrari to Nike rush toward 'metaverse' future
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Brands from Ferrari to Nike rush toward 'metaverse' future


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
The clamor over virtual goods comes amid feverish predictions that the metaverse -- a virtual reality version of the internet...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Asian, European traders welcome Fed tilt to fight inflation
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Asian, European traders welcome Fed tilt to fight inflation


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Investors cheered the fact the US central bank had outlined a plan to overcome a months-long surge in inflation that many...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 In pandemic-era Philippines, women, youth bore brunt of job losses &mdash; ADB
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
In pandemic-era Philippines, women, youth bore brunt of job losses — ADB


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Filipino youth and women endured much of job losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic in the Philippines.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 World Bank unveils $93 bn boost to fund for poorest nations
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
World Bank unveils $93 bn boost to fund for poorest nations


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
The World Bank's fund to help the world's poorest nations got a $93 billion injection of cash to help scale up aid for pandemic...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Boulevard Holdings thinks that it might be suspended until early February
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Boulevard Holdings thinks that it might be suspended until early February


                              

                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Last time, BHI threw its auditor under the bus for not being able to enter Boracay due to COVID...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Basic Energy signs docs to acquire 60% interest in Filoil for P3 B, stock suspended
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Basic Energy signs docs to acquire 60% interest in Filoil for P3 B, stock suspended


                              

                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
The BSC board also said that the acquisition is in line with its goal to become a “total energy company”.  

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with