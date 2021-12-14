
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
Affordability of tickets now a concern as demand for travel rises
                        

                           
Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
December 14, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The affordability of ticket prices has resurfaced as among the concerns of Filipino travelers, indicating the increasing appetite of many to travel again as long as the price is right.



Cebu Pacific chief strategy officer Alex Reyes said results of the airline’s recent survey showed that affordability has replaced safety and security in the top three travel concerns of consumers.



The other two concerns remain travel restrictions and travel requirements.



“What we see in consumers today is there is growing confidence to travel again,” Reyes said.



“The concerns of consumers have shifted markedly this year. Back in April when we were in the midst of another COVID surge, travelers were quite concerned about their safety and security. And we saw that many travelers were postponing their travel plans and there was indeed a large reluctance among consumers to purchase air tickets,” he said.



Travelers were not particularly concerned about affordability based on surveys conducted by Cebu Pacific in January and April this year, as they were more concerned about safety and security.



“What consumers were telling us early in the year was that no matter how affordable we will make flights, many of them will be reluctant to make a purchase because with various measures that the Philippines was putting in place to cope with COVID created this climate of concern,” Reyes said.



“Now in our most recent surveys, those safety and security concerns have receded and consumers are now mostly back to thinking about what travel restrictions or travel requirements are in place for them to complete their travel. Affordability is also now among the top three concerns, which is something that Cebu Pacific can address really well,” he said.



Reyes said affordability is part and parcel of Cebu Pacific’s business model, being a budget airline.



“While we are highlighting affordability, the P1 sales are not to say that we won’t continue to do things that will further rebuild on consumers’ confidence to fly and to fly safely,” he said.



Another low-cost carrier, AirAsia Philippines, for its part, is also looking to capitalize on this growing demand for air travel through its affordable fares and promos.



“AirAsia has been synonymous with great value through the democratization of air travel with low fares and great service,” AirAsia Philippines spokesperson Steve Dailisan said.



Dailisan said people now have the confidence to plan for their future trips as reflected in the forward bookings from 31 to 120 days.



“This booking behavior can be significantly attributed to the continuing downtrend of daily COVID-19 infections and the ongoing progress of the government’s nationwide vaccination program,” Dailisan said.



“We are banking on revenge travel for a very strong 2022 recovery,” he said.



Local airlines have ramped up their flight frequencies to domestic destinations to meet the surge in demand for air travel during this holiday season.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ALEX REYES
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines gets $250-M ADB loan for vaccine purchases
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines gets $250-M ADB loan for vaccine purchases


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Asian Development Bank would lend $250 million to the Philippines to boost the national government’s vaccine procurement...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Think beyond local
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 December 13, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Just days after the successful series of concerts in Los Angeles of the Korean boy band BTS comes the news that they have been dislodged from Billboard’s number one position by SB19, a Filipino boy band.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 China's SenseTime postpones Hong Kong IPO after US blacklisting
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
China's SenseTime postpones Hong Kong IPO after US blacklisting


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
A blacklisting would make it all but impossible for US investment banks usually involved in Hong Kong listings to get involved,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BSP coordinating with BDO to ensure hack victims are reimbursed
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BSP coordinating with BDO to ensure hack victims are reimbursed


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
"The BSP has been monitoring the surge in complaints posted in social media platforms since the early part of this week,"...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Omicron volatility
                              


                              

                                                                  By Wilson Sy |
                                 December 13, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
It has only been two weeks since the discovery of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron jolted the financial markets.  

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Year-end tax compliance reminder
                              


                              

                                                                  By Judith C. Resuello |
                                 December 14, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
As the year draws to a close, the so-called “busy season” also begins. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 JFC renews call for change to Public Service Act
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
JFC renews call for change to Public Service Act


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 35 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Foreign business groups in the country have renewed their call to Congress for the passage of amendments to the Public Service...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Vehicle sales hit year-high in November
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Vehicle sales hit year-high in November


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 35 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Local motor vehicle sales in 11 months this year have exceeded the total in 2020, with sales last month the highest for the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Exports unlikely to lift Philippines trade balance soon
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Exports unlikely to lift Philippines trade balance soon


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 35 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The country’s outbound shipments may not be able to immediately save the country’s trade performance,  which was...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PLDT, Globe beef up cyber defenses
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PLDT, Globe beef up cyber defenses


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 35 minutes ago                              


                                                            
 elco giants PLDT Inc. and Globe Telecom Inc. continue to bolster their investments to beef up their defenses as cyberattacks...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with