
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
BPO earnings seen growing faster than previously projected in 2021
                        

                           
Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
December 10, 2021 | 5:30pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
bpo
If the new projections come true, the BPO industry, a key dollar engine of the Philippines, would reverse the 1% contraction posted last year, when pandemic curbs were at their tightest. For next year, BSP forecasts BPO receipts to grow 5%, unchanged from the prediction it gave in September.
Pixabay
                        

                        


MANILA, Philippines — Dollars generated by the local call center industry are expected to grow faster than previously projected this year, in a sign of the sector’s resilience despite on-off lockdowns in the past quarters.



Business process outsourcing (BPO) receipts are projected to grow 9% this year, higher than the previous projection of 5% in September, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas reported Friday.



Explaining the upgraded forecast, Zeno Abenoja, senior director at the BSP’s economic research department, reported that BPO earnings in the first nine months grew 8.3% on-year, already surpassing the central bank’s old forecast for the entire 2021.



If the new projections come true, the BPO industry, a key dollar engine of the Philippines, would reverse the 1% contraction posted last year, when pandemic curbs were at their tightest. For next year, BSP forecasts BPO receipts to grow 5%, unchanged from the prediction it gave in September.



Jun Neri, lead economist at the Bank of the Philippine Islands, agreed with the central bank’s new forecasts. 



"The sector barely declined last year despite the pandemic and investments in the sector likely grew meaningfully because they are less susceptible to infections but also because the demand for tech and digital outsourcing have promising prospects moving forward,” Neri said in a Viber message. 



But despite the bigger-than-expected BPO earnings, the BSP said it projects the country’s balance of payments to post a $1.6 billion surplus, significantly lower than the $4.1 billion surplus penciled in earlier due to “foreseen further widening of the trade-in-goods deficit.” Last year, the Philippines posted a BOP surplus of $16.0 billion surplus. 



“The latest BOP assessment for 2021 factors in pockets of optimism amid encouraging economic outturns in recent months on the one hand and the continued high uncertainty from pandemic-related challenges on the other hand,” the BSP said. 



“For 2022, the continued growth in advanced economies bodes well for Philippine trade and investments. This could also lend support to robust BPO revenues and overseas Filipinos remittances as businesses are likely to outsource or hire more overseas workers to fill in their manpower needs,” it added. 




                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      PHILIPPINE CALL CENTER INDUSTRY
                                                      PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
                                                      PHILIPPINES BALANCE OF PAYMENTS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Good news, at last?
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 December 10, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
“The virus is struggling to find new Filipinos to infect,” Fr. Nicanor Austriaco told a Palace briefing early this week.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 FDIs already beat BSP's 2021 forecast with September growth
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
FDIs already beat BSP's 2021 forecast with September growth


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Despite the Delta panic, foreign direct investments to the Philippines continued their ascent in September.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 GDP growth may exceed 2021 target
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
GDP growth may exceed 2021 target


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
The central bank chief expects gross domestic product to expand at least seven percent in the fourth quarter, driving full...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Two Chinese property firms default on $1.6 billion in bonds: Fitch
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Two Chinese property firms default on $1.6 billion in bonds: Fitch


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Chinese government sparked a crisis within the property industry when it launched a drive last year to curb excessive...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Meralco unit eyes 14-MW solar rooftop projects
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Meralco unit eyes 14-MW solar rooftop projects


                              

                                                                  By Danessa Rivera |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Spectrum, the solar solutions provider of Manila Electric Co., is targeting to install 14 megawatts (MW) of solar rooftop...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 SEC approves public offerings from AREIT, Cityland
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SEC approves public offerings from AREIT, Cityland


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Corporate regulators have cleared public offerings from AREIT Inc. and Cityland Inc.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo unveils P192-B plan for job generation
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo unveils P192-B plan for job generation


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
“These are plans based on strong principles and a clear track record.”

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Meralco rates up again in December as generation costs stay high
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Meralco rates up again in December as generation costs stay high


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Customers of Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) will see another month of higher power bills in December due to stubbornly high...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Easing exports temper foreign trade growth in October
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Easing exports temper foreign trade growth in October


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Foreign trade grew at a slower pace in October, as exports sales turned sluggish while rallying oil price pushed up the Philippines’...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Medilines Distributors recovers slightly from IPO disaster
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Medilines Distributors recovers slightly from IPO disaster


                              

                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
There is no shortage of Villar-haters using MEDIC’s terrible IPO performance to lazily dunk on the family, but be careful...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with