Business
                        
Globe hopeful of Senate approval of bill allowing cell sites in villages
                        

                           
Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
December 8, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Globe hopeful of Senate approval of bill allowing cell sites in villages
This file photo shows a cell tower. 
Pixabay
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Globe Telecom Inc. is optimistic the Senate will pass a bill removing a significant roadblock in the rollout of telecommunications infrastructure in villages, subdivisions, and housing projects nationwide.



The Ayala-led digital solutions platform, in a statement yesterday, lauded the House of Representatives for passing the bill as it brings the company closer to providing a first world network in the country.



“We are thankful to our lawmakers for their support. This piece of legislation helps address the permitting issues for right-of-way and cell site development in villages and subdivisions that affect Globe’s commitment to delivering a first world network to Filipino homes,” Globe general counsel Froilan Castelo said.



The House of Representatives has approved on third and final reading House Bill 10388 or An Act Mandating the Allocation of an Area for Information and Communication Technology Infrastructure and Facilities in Subdivisions and Housing Development Projects.



The bill mandates all housing projects, subdivisions, villages or other residential areas, including socialized housing projects, to allocate 30 percent of the gross area for open space to establish ICT infrastructure and related amenities.



It seeks to promote the accessibility of ICT and ensure digital connectivity in urban centers and populated areas of the country.



Over the past few years, Globe said it has encountered numerous permitting issues with homeowners’ associations (HOAs) in establishing right-of-way in subdivisions to deploy broadband fiber and construct cell sites.



The HOAs’ refusal was mainly due to unfounded health risks and aesthetic reasons.



Globe said the huge demand for connectivity, as a result of the pandemic, prompted the government to heed telcos’ plea for support in network deployment, particularly with the tedious permitting issues.



Last year, the government issued two laws to remove impediments in telco infrastructure projects.



Republic Act 11469 or the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act (Bayanihan 1) paved the way for faster approval of permits and clearances from local government units to hasten the construction of cell towers.



RA 11494, otherwise known as the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act (Bayanihan 2), waived several permitting requirements for telcos.



In line with this, the Department of Public Works and Highways also removed a major bottleneck that prevented telecom service providers from constructing crucial infrastructure projects along national roads.



With the new development, Globe is optimistic it can further accelerate cell site builds and rollout fiber-to-the-home lines.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

