Business
                        
Think tank sees delayed return to pre-COVID-19 levels
                        

                           
Lawrence Agcaoili - The Philippine Star
December 2, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — A return to pre-pandemic growth pace could be delayed as the country grapples with intermittent lockdowns and the emergence of new COVID variants, the Philippine Institute for Development Studies (PIDS) said.



In an economic policy study, the state think tank said the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) would expand by a slower 5.4 percent this year from its earlier forecast of six percent.



The latest 2021 projection of PIDS is higher than the four to five percent target set by the Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC).



“The downgrade in the forecast is supported by high-frequency community mobility indicators, which point to a failure to regain pre-crisis mobility in many areas, and surveys of bank loan officers, who reveal a tightening of financial conditions, characterized by stricter credit standards as well as weak credit demand,” PIDS senior research fellow Margarita Debuque-Gonzales said.



The lower forecast is in light of the intermittent tight quarantines in Metro Manila and adjacent areas and the impact these may have on aggregate demand.



“There are downside risks to the forecasts, with negative factors potentially offsetting the anticipated boost from election spending. Based on these estimates, output is not expected to return to pre-COVID levels until next year,” Debuque-Gonzales said.



The PIDS study said global and domestic indicators all point to slowing economic activity in the Philippines on account of the persistence of the COVID virus, with a resurgence of cases worldwide and outbreaks even in countries running strong vaccination programs.



“Much of the uncertainty has been fueled recently by the emergence of the Delta variant, characterized by higher rates of transmission and breakthrough infections and constant reports of new variants. The more contagious version had already led to a return of containment measures across many countries, especially in Southeast Asia,” the report said.



As lockdown measures have been eased amid the decline in daily COVID infections to less than 1,000 from a high of more than 26,000 in September, the World Health Organization has warned about a new variant called Omicron.



The PIDS study further said a strong monetary policy response allowed financial conditions to quickly recover after sharply deteriorating at the onset of the pandemic crisis in March 2020. The financial environment has already begun to worsen with the resurgence of a more infectious COVID-19 variant.



The sharp tightening of the Philippine financial conditions index (FCI) in March 2020 due to the pandemic and stringent public health restrictions quickly reversed in succeeding months and further loosened by November last year.



Yet, the FCI headed downward again in July 2021 and would likely worsen in August, with Metro Manila back to tighter quarantines. The lockdown has been downgraded to Alert Level 2 amid the continued decline in COVID-19 infections.



“Despite a strong monetary response, such credit indicators were observed to have dragged down the index during the COVID-19 crisis. While a negative shock to the equity market represented the initial and worst impact of the pandemic and associated lockdowns, bank lending conditions soon worsened considerably,” the PIDS said.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                 Local shares tank below 7k-level as Omicron, Fed hold attention
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Local shares tank below 7k-level as Omicron, Fed hold attention


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Local equities saw one of their biggest sell-offs this year on Wednesday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Economic challenges for next president
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 December 1, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Finance Secretary Sonny Dominguez summed up the economic challenges for the next president and they are daunting.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Slumping no more, local factory output jumps to 8-month high in November
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Slumping no more, local factory output jumps to 8-month high in November


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
More finished products came out of local factories in November.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines is 2nd fastest growing vehicle market in ASEAN
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines is 2nd fastest growing vehicle market in ASEAN


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines maintained its position as the second fastest growing market for motor vehicle production and sales in Southeast...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 JICA turns over new highway masterplan to DPWH
                              


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 December 1, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Japan International Cooperation Agency has completed the latest masterplan for the development of high standard highways in the country, the Department of Public Works and Highways said.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Debt swells to nearly P12 trillion
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Debt swells to nearly P12 trillion


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 52 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The country's outstanding debt nearly hit the P12-trillion mark in end-October, forcing the government to slow its borrowings...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines capable of over 7% growth, but Omicron a threat
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines capable of over 7% growth, but Omicron a threat


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 52 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine economy can grow above seven percent over the next three years as it rebounds strongly from the pandemic-induced...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Basic Energy names 2 execs to lead RE push
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Basic Energy names 2 execs to lead RE push


                              

                                                                  By Danessa Rivera |
                                 52 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Listed Basic Energy Corp. has named two long-time executives in the energy industry to lead its renewables push through its...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Factory prices inch up in October
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Factory prices inch up in October


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 52 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Factory gate prices picked up in October as increases were recorded in most industry groups, the Philippine Statistics Authority...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Index plunges as Omicron rattles market
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Index plunges as Omicron rattles market


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 52 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The local stock market slumped anew yesterday, falling below the 7,000 mark, as investors grapple with uncertainties surrounding...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
