
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
ADB: Rising inflation boosts Philippines, East Asia bond markets
                        

                           
Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
November 26, 2021 | 1:39pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
ADB: Rising inflation boosts Philippines, East Asia bond markets
In a report penned by the Asian Development Bank released Friday, the yields of local government bonds in the Philippines were found to have grown for all tenors between end-August and October 15, save for 1-year bonds.
STAR / File
                        

                        


MANILA, Philippines — Government bond yields in the Philippines increased in the third quarter even as rising inflation concerns and the US Federal Reserve’s looming taper diminished financial conditions. 







This was the case for the bond market in emerging East Asian economies as well, which grew to 3.4% in the third quarter to $21.7 trillion.







In a report penned by the Asian Development Bank released Friday, the yields of local government bonds in the Philippines were found to have grown for all tenors between end-August and October 15, save for 1-year bonds. 







The largest increases were observed in 10-year bonds as it surged 64 basis points on average. 1-month to 6-month tenors inched 4 bps on average while the longer-term 20-year and 25-year tenor rose at an average of 5 bps. 







“The encouraging macroeconomic outlook and accommodative policy stances are supporting the region’s financial conditions. However, central banks in the region may find they need to be less accommodative to keep inflation in check and to keep in step with US monetary policy changes,” said ADB acting chief economist Joseph Zveglich, Jr.







That said, total local currency government bonds outstanding stood at P8.32 trillion at the end of the third quarter. This expansion of 6.2% quarter-on-quarter was steered by Treasury bonds and Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas bills.







Aside from inflation and the Fed taper, the ADB said improved yields may be due to uncertainty in the country’s economic recovery, amid declining infections daily and an improved vaccine rollout. This meant some investors wanted premiums imposed considering the associated risks. “



For example, persistently high inflation might temper the recovery by discouraging consumer spending on the back of a weak labor market,” the report said. “In addition, while its vaccination rate is improving, the Philippines remained among the lowest in the region in terms of the percentage of the population vaccinated, making it vulnerable to economic setbacks.”







Government bonds remained king within the bond market of East Asian economies, as it expanded 3.9% from the preceding quarter to $13.6 trillion. 




                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      PHILIPPINE BOND MARKET
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Learning poverty
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 November 26, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
There is a technocratic way of describing the problem of galloping illiteracy. It is called learning poverty. The World Bank defines learning poverty as being unable to read and understand a simple text by age ...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Of single malts, supply woes and inflation
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 November 26, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
A man goes into a bar and orders a glass of Whisky Sour, that perfectly blended velvety cocktail. He wants a single malt, the king of whiskeys, in his mixed drink, but it’s not available, says the bartender...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 ACEN removes oil exploration, mining from primary purpose
                              


                              

                                                                  By Danessa Rivera |
                                 November 26, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
AC Energy Corp. is removing oil exploration and mining in its primary and secondary purposes in line with the company’s goal to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 PAL Holdings shareholders OK capital hike
                              


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 November 26, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
PAL Holdings Inc., the listed operator of flag carrier Philippine Airlines, has secured approval from its shareholders to more than double the company’s capital base as well as issue new shares through a private...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Stocks snap 3-day rally
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Stocks snap 3-day rally


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Stocks halted a three-day rally to end lower yesterday, as news-starved investors turned more cautious after the US central...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 'Hot money' exits in October
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Hot money' exits in October


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas released Thursday showed foreign portfolio investments recorded a net outflow of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Does MB get paid to do the 'Inside the Boardroom' interviews?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Does MB get paid to do the 'Inside the Boardroom' interviews?


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
The trade, as I see it, is that MB readers get access to interesting, candid interviews with executives to learn things they...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Monde Nissin has 10.7 billion shares coming out of lockup on Monday
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Monde Nissin has 10.7 billion shares coming out of lockup on Monday


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Up until Monday, only around 31% of MONDE’s shares have been active and tradeable, but come Monday morning, that number...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PAL shareholders approve huge authorized capital increase, Lucio Tan&rsquo;s private placement, and waiver of minority rights
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PAL shareholders approve huge authorized capital increase, Lucio Tan’s private placement, and waiver of minority rights


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Without Lucio Tan, and Lucio Tan alone, PAL would have already died this year. Don’t get me wrong, that doesn’t...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PSE announces return to 5-hour trading day on December 6
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PSE announces return to 5-hour trading day on December 6


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
I hope this isn’t just a cynical ploy to churn more transaction fees!

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with