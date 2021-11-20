
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
Solar Tarlac gets highest rating for P4.15 billion bonds
                        

                           
Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
November 20, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Solar Tarlac gets highest rating for P4.15 billion bonds
Solar Tarlac is a joint venture between Solar Philippines Power Project Holdings Inc. and tycoon Enrique Razon’s Prime Metro Power Holdings Corp. In 2020, the two companies entered into a strategic partnership to develop the country’s largest portfolio of solar projects.
SOLENERGY.COM.PH
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Philippine Rating Services Corp. (PhilRatings) has assigned a credit rating of PRS Aa plus with a stable outlook to the P4.15-billion proposed green bonds of Solar Philippines Tarlac Corp.



Solar Tarlac is a joint venture between Solar Philippines Power Project Holdings Inc. and tycoon Enrique Razon’s Prime Metro Power Holdings Corp. In 2020, the two companies entered into a strategic partnership to develop the country’s largest portfolio of solar projects.



It is the sister company of Solar Philippines Nueva Ecija Corp. (SPNEC), the developer of a 500 MW solar project that is planned to be the largest solar project in Southeast Asia, and which is targeting to debut in the stock market on Dec. 17.



Proceeds of the P4.15-billion bonds will be used to refinance a P2.225-billion loan used for the construction of Solar Tarlac’s now operating 100 MW solar plant in Concepcion, Tarlac, and to fund the expansion of the plant to 150 MW.



PhilRatings said that obligations rated PRS Aa are of high quality and are subject to very low credit risk. The obligor’s capacity to meet its financial commitments on the obligation is very strong. A plus (+) or minus (-) sign may be used to further qualify a rating,” it added.



“The rating is likely to be maintained or to remain unchanged in the next 12 months,” PhilRatings said of the stable outlook.



In coming up with the ratings, PhilRatings considered the following key factors in the assignment of the rating and outlook: a) significant market position in the solar energy industry of the project sponsors, albeit with a relatively short track record; b) very manageable construction risk; c) asset and customer concentration risk; d) market risk mitigated with a 20-year take-or-pay power purchase agreement with Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) and established solar irradiation data; e) general economic uncertainty due to the pandemic, but with opportunities which will benefit the company.”



Solar Tarlac has an agreement with Meralco, which covers almost all of the power expected to be generated by the plant.



For the IPO-bound SPNEC, it is targeting to raise up to P2.7 billion, with the first P1.3 billion to be used to complete the first 50 MW of the project, and amounts raised in excess of P1.3 billion primarily to be used to acquire land to expand the project beyond 500 MW.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      PRS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 SSS waives penalties for overdue accounts
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SSS waives penalties for overdue accounts


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
The Social Security System has waived until February next year the penalties for members whose loan payments are overdue...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PLDT to offer 10,000-Mbps broadband service
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PLDT to offer 10,000-Mbps broadband service


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
The move came as the pandemic intensifies competition in the home internet segment.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Presidential hopefuls woo bizmen, bare economic plans
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Presidential hopefuls woo bizmen, bare economic plans


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
As far as businessmen are concerned, the job of the next president would be a very difficult one.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 $600-M ADB loan to support Philippines' Universal Health Care program
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
$600-M ADB loan to support Philippines' Universal Health Care program


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
The loan facility arrived in the middle of the country’s recovery efforts from the pandemic.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Withdrawing pandemic-era stimulus to be 'challenging' for Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Withdrawing pandemic-era stimulus to be 'challenging' for Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
A slow economic recovery and vaccination would make it hard for the Philippine government to withdraw pandemic-era stimu...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Learn from others
                              


                              

                                                                  By Francis J. Kong |
                                 November 20, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
I miss Mountain View, California.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 SM’s Airspeed gears for growth
                              


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 November 20, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Integrated logistics firm Airspeed, a part of SM Investments Corp.’s portfolio investments, is gearing for future growth with the expansion of its hubs coupled with the introduction of new services and digital...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 SSS unemployment benefits hit P870 million
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SSS unemployment benefits hit P870 million


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
 State-run provident fund Social Security System has issued P870 million in unemployment benefits in  nine months to September...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 RLC Residences wins big at PropertyGuru Awards
                              


                              

                                 November 20, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
RLC Residences and its standout properties gained distinctions and commendations in the design and development categories at the recently held 9th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PLDT to launch first 10K Mbps fiber plan
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PLDT to launch first 10K Mbps fiber plan


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
PLDT Home looks to further cement its dominance in the fixed broadband market as it introduces the country’s fastest...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with