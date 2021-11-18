
































































 




   







   















NLEX, DOTr ink deal for PNR Clark 2
                        

                           
Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
November 18, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — NLEX Corp. and the Department of Transportation (DOTr) have signed a memorandum of agreement to ensure the unhampered construction of the PNR Clark Phase 2 (Malolos-Clark) project.



The agreement involves the preparation of coordinated designs, traffic management, safety, and security plans that are needed to ensure that the PNR Clark Phase 2 will be on track with its construction.



PNR Clark 2, which is part of the massive North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR) project, is planned and designed to cross above the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX).



Under the agreement, the DOTr said columns for the PNR Clark project would be constructed in the shoulders and median island that will cross above the SCTEX to allow seamless operations of both the expressway and the railway.



NLEX issued a certificate of no objection for the design and construction of the portion of the PNR Clark 2.



NLEX president and general manager Luigi Bautista said the company fully supports the NSCR project, which is seen to help spur economic activity and improve mobility.



“The PNR Clark Phase 2 is a monumental project that hopes to revitalize regions by improving mobility of people and advancing the transport of goods to and from the provinces,” he said.



The second leg of the NSCR project, the 53-kilometer PNR Clark Phase 2, will connect cities and municipalities in Central Luzon with Metro Manila.



It will link the railway system with the country’s first ever airport express service going to the Clark International Airport.



PNR Clark Phase 2, once operational, will reduce travel time between Makati City and the Clark International Airport in less than two hours through the airport express service.



The project's current overall progress is at 32.21 percent.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

