
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
Malampaya shutdown triggers Meralco rate hike in November
                        

                           
Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
November 12, 2021 | 3:48pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Malampaya shutdown triggers Meralco rate hike in November
A Meralco contractor fixes an electric line at Barangay Addition Hills in Mandaluyong City on Tuesday, June 01, 2021. 
The STAR / Michael Varcas
                        

                        


MANILA, Philippines — Another month of rate hike awaits consumers of Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) in November after a shutdown in Malampaya’s natural gas facility pushed up generation charges. 



In a statement on Friday, the country’s largest power distributor said the overall rate for a typical household went up by P0.3256 per kWh in November, which is equivalent to a P65 increase in power bill of a residential customer with monthly consumption of 200 kilowatts per hour.



Meralco said it paid more for electricity it distributed to its franchise area because of maintenance shutdown of Malampaya gas field from October 2 to 25. That outage in the crucial energy facility, which supplies 40% of Luzon’s power needs, tightened energy supply, sending generation charge jumping by P0.2911 per kWh this month.



Specifically, the shutdown caused supply problems for Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM) and independent power producers (IPPs), which have a combined 51.3% share to Meralco’s energy requirement. Charges from WESM got expensive by P1.7073 per kWh while power sourced from IPPs got costlier by P0.8186 per kWh.



Meanwhile, charges from power supply agreements, where Meralco sourced 48.7% of electricity it sold to consumers, went down by P0.2841 per kWh mainly due to “higher excess energy deliveries” and discounts from producers, namely AC Energy, First Gen Hydro Power, San Miguel Energy and South Premiere Power. 



As it stands, another round of higher power rates could fan inflation that has been hovering above the state’s 2-4% annual target for most of the year.



Meralco said the overall rate in November would have been higher, but the company asked some of its suppliers to defer the collection of portions of their generation costs. The deferred charges, in turn, will be billed on a staggered basis over the next four months.



At the same time, the company’s continued implementation of “Distribution Rate True-Up” refund which began last March also tempered the rate hike this month.



Transmission charge for residential customers decreased by P0.0403 per kWh due to “lower ancillary service and power delivery service charges,” Meralco said.




                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      MALAMPAYA
                                                      MANILA ELECTRIC CO.
                                                      MERALCO
                                                      PHILIPPINE INFLATION
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Seminarian, rebel, banker
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Seminarian, rebel, banker


                              

                                                                  By Marianne Go |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Who would think that a failed seminarian and a political rebel could still succeed and become the chairman of one of the country’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Restarting tourism industry
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 November 12, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Most of the larger Southeast Asian countries have declared their plans for limited reopening in the fourth quarter, except the Philippines, Teneo, a New York-based consultancy reported two weeks ago.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines fails to qualify for US agency grant
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines fails to qualify for US agency grant


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
Grants are crucial for the numerous social development programs in the country. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 More economists raise Philippines 2021 growth targets
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
More economists raise Philippines 2021 growth targets


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
More economists are adjusting their growth forecasts for the Philippines this year mainly on account of the stronger-than-expected...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 JAZA joins board of Singapore-owned investment firm Temasek
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
JAZA joins board of Singapore-owned investment firm Temasek


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Tycoon Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala is set to join the board of Singapore-based investment company Temasek Holdings Ltd....

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 State deposits, higher gold price lift Philippines' dollar reserves
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
State deposits, higher gold price lift Philippines' dollar reserves


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Dollar reserves expanded in October due to higher foreign currency deposits from the government.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Robust broadband business pushes up Globe's 9-month earnings
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robust broadband business pushes up Globe's 9-month earnings


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Globe's robust broadband services offset a modest performance of its mobile business.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 JG Summit bleeds in Q3 as lockdowns, inflation bite
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
JG Summit bleeds in Q3 as lockdowns, inflation bite


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
A perfect storm of hard lockdowns and elevated inflation tarnished JG Summit's balance sheet.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 MerryMart provides substantial disclosure, gets suspension lifted
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
MerryMart provides substantial disclosure, gets suspension lifted


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
An earn-out can be a very effective way to help ensure a smooth transition of control, especially in situations where the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Megaworld Q3 profits up as general recovery hopes rise
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Megaworld Q3 profits up as general recovery hopes rise


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
MEG is a massive, diversified developer that will perform better as the economy recovers; it will probably have a great Q4...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with