Economy avoids return to recession in Q3 despite new lockdowns

A worker in personal protective equipment sprays disenfectant inside a cinema in Manila on October 14, 2021, ahead of the reopening of movie houses following a sharp fall in the daily number of coronavirus infections and increased vaccinations.

MANILA, Philippines — Renewed lockdowns meant to arrest a surge fueled by the Delta variant tempered growth in the third quarter, although the economy avoided a contraction after the government changed tack and imposed less damaging restrictions.

Gross domestic product, or the sum of all goods and services created in an economy, grew 7.1% year-on-year in the July-September period, easing from revised 12% growth recorded in the preceding quarter, the Philippine Statistics Authority reported Tuesday.

The latest reading means the Philippines managed to prevent a return to recession despite tighter restrictions in August that once again crippled economic activity in Metro Manila, the center of business and commerce in the country. What made a big difference was the less strict curbs placed this year compared to 2020, when the economy sank to historic-low because lockdowns were at their tightest.

From the previous practice of sealing off an entire region, which would require a massive cash aid program, the government in September started instituting “granular” lockdowns with varying alert levels. The move was meant to minimize any economic losses from prolonged restrictions, which could cost the economy a total of P41.4 trillion over the next 40 years based on government estimate.

That change in strategy appeared to have yielded good results. Seasonally-adjusted GDP, measured quarterly and accounts for short-term impact of policies on the economy, grew 3.8%, reversing the negative reading posted in the second quarter.

“Fourth quarter GDP may post a healthier expansion should Covid-19 cases remain on a downtrend, although developments in Europe may prove to be a cautionary tale for countries with low percentages of vaccinated populations,” Nicholas Mapa, senior economist at ING Bank in Manila, said ahead of the release of GDP data.

This is a developing story.