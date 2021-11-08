
































































 




   







   















Business
                        
SM Prime's 9-month net income up 9% despite revenue slump
                        

                           
Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
November 8, 2021 | 4:20pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
SM Prime's 9-month net income up 9% despite revenue slump
Its residential arm, which accounts for 56% of its revenues, inched down 6% to P32.1 billion in the same period.
SM City Iloilo FB Page / File
                        

                        


MANILA, Philippines — SM Prime Holdings Inc. reported higher earnings in the first nine months, although a revenue slump during the period showed the property giant is not yet out of the coronavirus hole.



Consolidated net income stood at P15.6 billion in the January-September period, up 9% year-on-year, the Sy-led company said in a statement sent to the stock exchange on Monday.



SM Prime is yet to release its full financial report. While its bottom-line was up, the company’s nine-month consolidated revenues sagged 6% on-year to P56.8 billion as both its residential and mall businesses underperformed.



Revenues from SM Prime’s residential segment SMDC, which accounted for 56% of the company’s consolidated topline, stood at P32.1 billion in the first nine months, down 6% compared with the same period last year. But the company said SMDC’s reservation sales grew 14% year-on-year to P76.3 billion during the period.



Meanwhile, consolidated revenues of SM Prime’s mall business amounted to P15.8 billion in the first three quarters of the year, down 14% on an annual basis. The company explained that tighter restrictions in August due to Delta variant-fueled surge in infections affected the operations of its shopping malls and tempered consumer spending.



But the lackluster performance at home was offset by SM Prime’s malls in China, which posted a nine-month revenue of RMB 0.59 billion, up 28% on-year.



“As the country continues to survive the pandemic, SM Prime will remain optimistic by providing support to the government as well as convenience, services and entertainment to its customers,” Jeffrey Lim, company president, said.



Shares in SM Prime inched up 0.83%  on Monday to close at P36.3 apiece. 




                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                 Manila as a new Venice
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 November 8, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Leaders of island nations have expressed fears during the recently concluded COP26 Leaders Summit in Glasgow that their islands will disappear soon unless united global action on climate change happens now.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Powerhouse consortium bids for Sangley airport
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Powerhouse consortium bids for Sangley airport


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
A consortium of local and foreign companies has submitted an unsolicited proposal for the development of the Sangley Point...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 By God&rsquo;s grace
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
By God's grace


                              

                                                                  By Marianne Go |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
June Cheryl "Chaye"  Cabal-Revilla, a 21-year veteran of PLDT, assumed the role of executive vice president and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Dovish taper
                              


                              

                                                                  By Wilson Sy |
                                 November 8, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Last week, the Fed announced that it would start tapering its bond purchases. Despite elevated inflation, Fed chair Jerome Powell stressed that there would be no interest rate hikes yet.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 MVP thinks PLDT share price still undervalued
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
MVP thinks PLDT share price still undervalued


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Tycoon Manuel V. Pangilinan, chairman of PLDT, Voyager Innovations and PayMaya, believes the share price of the telco giant...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Sta. Lucia Land cancels P9.9-B FOO due to poor demand
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sta. Lucia Land cancels P9.9-B FOO due to poor demand


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Technically, SLI has only 'deferred' or delayed its offering, not cancelled or abandoned it.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 RL Commercial REIT finally declares first cash dividend
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
RL Commercial REIT finally declares first cash dividend


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Based on the IPO price, RCR's dividend was a very healthy 5.77%.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DITO CME plans 'hyperscaler' datacenter to court global internet giants
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DITO CME plans 'hyperscaler' datacenter to court global internet giants


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Just doing what daddy does.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Merkado Barkada adds 'NEET' index to MB Indices tracking
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Merkado Barkada adds 'NEET' index to MB Indices tracking


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
NEET stands for "Not in Education, Employment, or Training", which basically refers to anyone who is out of work...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BOI hopeful of 2-year extension of CARS program
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BOI hopeful of 2-year extension of CARS program


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Board of Investments is hopeful the relevant issuance to extend by around two years the compliance period for commitments...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
