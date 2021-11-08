Philippine’s initial MNP turnout is low compared to other countries

MANILA, Philippines — The turnout of subscribers in the country who have switched networks while maintaining their existing numbers through the mobile number portability (MNP) has been relatively low so far compared to other countries which have made available MNP services, but the number of subscribers may pick up once mobility restrictions further ease and initial technical issues have been addressed.

“The first three months are usually the peak months when people are porting numbers. We can describe the current number of subscribers who successfully ported numbers as low considering the population in Philippines,” Ermin Hamzic, product sales expert at global cloud communications company Infobip, told The STAR.

“But If you take into consideration the current situation where people cannot physically go out yet, then the number of subscribers porting is average compared to other countries,” he said.

Mobile service providers commercially launched the MNP last Sept. 30, enabling qualified subscribers to switch to their preferred network seamlessly without having to change mobile numbers.

As of Oct. 20, more than 1,000 subscribers have availed of the MNP service or successfully ported to their new networks.

“Through additional awareness efforts for the public on the implementation of the MNP Act, the ironing out of the technical processes and the easing of quarantine restrictions in the Philippines, I believe that the numbers will drastically grow in the next few months and then stabilize in the beginning of 2022,” Hamzic said.

The MNP service has encountered birth pains as previously anticipated by Telecommunications Connectivity Inc. (TCI), the joint venture company of Dito, Globe and Smart.

PLDT and Smart president Alfredo Panlilio said that it is still early days for MNP, but initial statistics show that Smart is enjoying an overall net gain vis-a-vis its competitors.

“We see data there (TCI) that Smart is a net gainer, same with Dito, and Globe has lost the most. But the numbers are not very big. It’s still very, very small,” Panlilio said.

Panlilio said the main problem on MNP at present is the difficulty of customers in shifting networks.

“I think our regulators should take a look at that and review it as it’s not easy to make the switch. Lot of it is driven... better plans, better network, better experience, but it’s really that process of shifting, porting in and porting out to the other providers. And that’s been a significant roadblock in terms of switching networks,” he said.

The National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) is closely monitoring the three mobile service providers on the implementation of the MNP.

“We are closely monitoring the implementation of the service to ensure that the objectives of the law are achieved. There are penalties under the law and we will be imposing such penalties for those who will be violating the number portability law,” NTC deputy commissioner Edgardo Cabarios said.