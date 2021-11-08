
































































 




   







   















Philippine’s initial MNP turnout is low compared to other countries
                        

                           
Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
MANILA, Philippines — The turnout of subscribers in the country who have switched networks while maintaining their existing numbers through the mobile number portability (MNP) has been relatively low so far compared to other countries which have made available MNP services, but the number of subscribers may pick up once mobility restrictions further ease and initial technical issues have been addressed.



“The first three months are usually the peak months when people are porting numbers. We can describe the current number of subscribers who successfully ported numbers as low considering the population in Philippines,” Ermin Hamzic, product sales expert at global cloud communications company Infobip, told The STAR.



“But If you take into consideration the current situation where people cannot physically go out yet, then the number of subscribers porting is average compared to other countries,” he said.



Mobile service providers commercially launched the MNP last Sept. 30, enabling qualified subscribers to switch to their preferred network seamlessly without having to change mobile numbers.



As of Oct. 20, more than 1,000 subscribers have availed of the MNP service or successfully ported to their new networks.



“Through additional awareness efforts for the public on the implementation of the MNP Act, the ironing out of the technical processes and the easing of quarantine restrictions in the Philippines, I believe that the numbers will drastically grow in the next few months and then stabilize in the beginning of 2022,” Hamzic said.



The MNP service has encountered birth pains as previously anticipated by Telecommunications Connectivity Inc. (TCI), the joint venture company of Dito, Globe and Smart.



PLDT and Smart president Alfredo Panlilio said that it is still early days for MNP, but initial statistics show that Smart is enjoying an overall net gain vis-a-vis its competitors.



“We see data there (TCI) that Smart is a net gainer, same with Dito, and Globe has lost the most. But the numbers are not very big. It’s still very, very small,” Panlilio said.



Panlilio said the main problem on MNP at present is the difficulty of customers in shifting networks.



“I think our regulators should take a look at that and review it as it’s not easy to make the switch. Lot of it is driven... better plans, better network, better experience, but it’s really that process of shifting, porting in and porting out to the other providers. And that’s been a significant roadblock in terms of switching networks,” he said.



The National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) is closely monitoring the three mobile service providers on the implementation of the MNP.



“We are closely monitoring the implementation of the service to ensure that the objectives of the law are achieved. There are penalties under the law and we will be imposing such penalties for those who will be violating the number portability law,” NTC deputy commissioner Edgardo Cabarios said.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                 By God&rsquo;s grace
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
By God’s grace


                              

                                                                  By Marianne Go |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
June Cheryl “Chaye”  Cabal-Revilla, a 21-year veteran of PLDT, assumed the role of executive vice president and...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Dennis Uy’s Malampaya deal: Good, bad or ugly?
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 November 7, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Dennis Ang Uy, founder of oil player Phoenix Petroleum Corp., is not a rookie businessman.

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 The shepherd and the executive
                              


                              

                                                                  By Francis J. Kong |
                                 November 7, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
A shepherd was looking after his sheep on the side of a deserted road. Suddenly a brand-new Ferrari screeches to a halt.

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 E-sabong firm taps PayMaya
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
E-sabong firm taps PayMaya


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Visayas-based electronic cockfight gambling or e-sabong platform Sabong International PH (SI) has partnered with PayMaya to...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Bank loans to MSMEs rise to nearly P200 billion
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bank loans to MSMEs rise to nearly P200 billion


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Loans extended by banks to micro, small, and medium enterprises used as compliance with the central bank’s reserve requirement...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Slower Q3 growth predicted
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Slower Q3 growth predicted


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The country likely posted positive economic growth in the third quarter although at a slower pace after emerging from the...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 MVP thinks PLDT share price still undervalued
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
MVP thinks PLDT share price still undervalued


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Tycoon Manuel V. Pangilinan, chairman of PLDT, Voyager Innovations and PayMaya, believes the share price of the telco giant...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 BOI hopeful of 2-year extension of CARS program
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BOI hopeful of 2-year extension of CARS program


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Board of Investments is hopeful the relevant issuance to extend by around two years the compliance period for commitments...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 &lsquo;Employment woes show economy still struggling&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Employment woes show economy still struggling’


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Despite restrictions gradually relaxed, the Philippine economy has yet to gain momentum in its recovery as the number of jobless...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Market to test resistance level
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Market to test resistance level


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Stocks are expected to ride on the momentum of last week’s upswing, with the main index primed to break past its highest...

                                                         


      

         

            
