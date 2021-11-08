
































































 




   







   















Business
                        
Security Bank extends loans to frontliners
                        

                           
Lawrence Agcaoili - The Philippine Star
November 8, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Security Bank extends loans to frontliners
Through the bank’s doctor’s loan offering, physicians are able to obtain loans with a three-month, interest-free deferment on payments, a special interest rate and flexible payment terms of up to 60 months, with loans being approved within three to five banking days.
Philstar.com  /  Deejae Dumlao
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Security Bank Corp. continues to extend loans to frontliners, particularly doctors, in recognition of the role they play in the country’s fight against the pandemic.



Through the bank’s doctor’s loan offering, physicians are able to obtain loans with a three-month, interest-free deferment on payments, a special interest rate and flexible payment terms of up to 60 months, with loans being approved within three to five banking days.



“Being agile to the needs of the communities we serve at Security Bank, we knew we had to provide financial relief to our physicians in times of need. Through our Doctor’s Loan, we are able to help our frontliners secure funding for their child’s tuition, clinic renovations and additional liquidity,” said Security Bank president and chief executive officer Sanjiv Vohra.



The loan product, a variant of Security Bank’s corporate salary loan, was rolled out in May last year to the medical community, starting with St. Luke’s Medical Center.



“As we work toward becoming the most-customer centric bank in the Philippines, we will continue to invest in what matters to our clients. Through this recognition, we can re-affirm our commitment to provide our clients with services to power BetterBanking,” Vohra said.



As a result, UK-based finance journal Retail Banker International (RBI) recognized Security Bank’s Doctor’s Loan product as a trailblazer in product innovation.



RBI recognized the loan product as the Best Loan Offering, giving it a “Highly Commended” citation.



“Among the key takeaways from the awards submissions in 2021 has been the resilience of the regional banking industry and their ability to develop innovative solutions and deliver new offerings in record times to help combat the financial implications on their customers in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” RBI said.



The 2021 edition of the awards received over 300 entries from 25 countries across the Asian continent, representing the best-in-class consumer finance and retail banking companies.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                 By God's grace
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
By God's grace


                              

                                                                  By Marianne Go |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
June Cheryl "Chaye"  Cabal-Revilla, a 21-year veteran of PLDT, assumed the role of executive vice president and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Dennis Uy's Malampaya deal: Good, bad or ugly?
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 November 7, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Dennis Ang Uy, founder of oil player Phoenix Petroleum Corp., is not a rookie businessman.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 The shepherd and the executive
                              


                              

                                                                  By Francis J. Kong |
                                 November 7, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
A shepherd was looking after his sheep on the side of a deserted road. Suddenly a brand-new Ferrari screeches to a halt.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 E-sabong firm taps PayMaya
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
E-sabong firm taps PayMaya


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Visayas-based electronic cockfight gambling or e-sabong platform Sabong International PH (SI) has partnered with PayMaya to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bank loans to MSMEs rise to nearly P200 billion
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bank loans to MSMEs rise to nearly P200 billion


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Loans extended by banks to micro, small, and medium enterprises used as compliance with the central bank's reserve requirement...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Powerhouse consortium bids for Sangley airport
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Powerhouse consortium bids for Sangley airport


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
A consortium of local and foreign companies has submitted an unsolicited proposal for the development of the Sangley Point...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BSP may reverse accommodative stance early next year
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BSP may reverse accommodative stance early next year


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas may reverse its current accommodative monetary policy stance as early as the second quarter...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 RLC allots P3 billion for buyback program
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 November 8, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Robinsons Land Corp., the listed property developer of the Gokongwei Group, is alloting P3 billion to buy back its shares amid the rosy prospects of the company following the successful listing of its real estate...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Dovish taper
                              


                              

                                                                  By Wilson Sy |
                                 November 8, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Last week, the Fed announced that it would start tapering its bond purchases. Despite elevated inflation, Fed chair Jerome Powell stressed that there would be no interest rate hikes yet.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Manila as a new Venice
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 November 8, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Leaders of island nations have expressed fears during the recently concluded COP26 Leaders Summit in Glasgow that their islands will disappear soon unless united global action on climate change happens now.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
