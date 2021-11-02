Minersâ€™ daughter Top 3 for METENGG exam


































































 




   

   









Business
                        
Miners’ daughter Top 3 for METENGG exam
                        

                           
The Philippine Star
November 2, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Kezia Charity Escleto
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Kezia Charity Escleto Rosero landed in the Top 3 in the recent licensure examination for Metallurgical Engineering held from Oct. 2 to 4.



The 23-year-old new engineer was a graduate of the University of the Philippines.



Her parents are Engr. Elmo Rosero, a mining engineer at Rio Tuba Nickel Mining Corp. and Engr. Cynthia Escleto Rosero, the Philippine mining industry’s first and only woman resident mining manager, the highest job position in mining operations.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      METALLURGICAL ENGINEERING
                                                      MINER
                                                      UNIVERSITY OF THE PHILIPPINES
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
