Minersâ€™ daughter Top 3 for METENGG exam

Miners’ daughter Top 3 for METENGG exam

MANILA, Philippines — Kezia Charity Escleto Rosero landed in the Top 3 in the recent licensure examination for Metallurgical Engineering held from Oct. 2 to 4.

The 23-year-old new engineer was a graduate of the University of the Philippines.

Her parents are Engr. Elmo Rosero, a mining engineer at Rio Tuba Nickel Mining Corp. and Engr. Cynthia Escleto Rosero, the Philippine mining industry’s first and only woman resident mining manager, the highest job position in mining operations.