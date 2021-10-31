
































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
SWAT Mobility expands to Cebu
                        

                           
The Philippine Star
October 31, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — SWAT Mobility, a Singapore-based mobility solutions provider, has partnered with Hagibis Ventures Inc., (HVI) to jumpstart its expansion in the Visayas.



According to SWAT Mobility country business head for the Philippines Maria Theresa Busmente, Visayas is among the areas of growth for the company as business process outsourcing continues to thrive in the region.



“Cebu is one of the fastest-growing cities in the country. It is also home to the biggest BPO companies in the region which really fits our business appetite,” she said.



Busmente said like all metro regions, Cebu’s transport situation is one of the most affected when the pandemic has struck.



“Like the busiest metros in other regions, Cebu has also slowed down due to mobility constraints and the rising number of active cases in the past months. So, moving people has been a challenge for some companies, because when employees cannot go to work then the company suffers,” Busmente explained.



SWAT Mobility is the largest transport solutions provider in Southeast Asia that is working with huge corporations to digitize employee transportation, helping companies navigate high-capacity vehicle pooling services.



Under the partnership with SWAT, HVI will serve as the digital delivery provider to allow the smart mobility technology to function optimally within the local setting. In particular, HVI deals with passenger registration, driver communications, command center monitoring and emergency response.



“Any new adoption of processes or technology takes time and effort, our role allows us to translate the merits of smart mobility to Filipinos and facilitate smooth adoptions. With this partnership, we are determined to show that efficient and safe commuting is possible despite the pandemic,” HVI CEO Bernie Marquez said.



Meanwhile, Virtual Business Partners (VBP), a Cebu-based Australian business processing outsourcing company, said that the SWAT Mobility service supported by HVI has provided a venue for the company to ferry their workers safely amid the pandemic.



“Through the service, we are able to minimize the exposure of our team members to the virus, especially when they commute to and from work,” said Nath Moyes, VBP general manager.



HVI’s participation allows us to focus on our core business, instead of manning the driver-passenger communications, route-planning, monitoring, and passenger safety, which would take us hours and away from our work.



Currently, the SWAT Mobility App has 95 percent user utilization from the VBP team members. VBP found its transportation and fleet management cost has reduced by 20 percent since launch.



“And that ultimately helped us to increase our productivity because our team members arrive at work on time without the stressful commute and from work and they are brought home safely as well the same way, which practically helped everyone to have peace of mind; that we are all helping each other in maintaining a safe environment for everyone,” Moyes added.



To date, SWAT Mobility has operations in Luzon and Visayas, carrying employees from various industries including BPOs, manufacturing and other enterprise accounts. SWAT Mobility is currently looking at possible expansion in other regions in the future.



Delivering a human-centered approach and creating opportunities for our team members is the core purpose of VBP. As VBP’s team members establish their careers, not simply jobs, they represent the company’s DNA and the value shared with clients.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      SWAT
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Malampaya: The plot thickens
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 October 29, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The plot thickens, indeed, and more characters have joined this continuing story about the controversial sale of the Malampaya stake to Davao’s prominent son and Duterte pal Dennis Uy.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Asynchronous, synchronous and sync
                              


                              

                                                                  By Francis J. Kong |
                                 October 30, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Waiting for my turn to speak, I tuned in on a webinar wherein the speaker before me addressed the questions sent in by the participants. The participant unmuted her microphone and asked a question.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Chinese telco loses US license
                              


                              

                                                                  By Mary Ann LL. Reyes |
                                 October 30, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Just last Oct. 26, the US Federal Communications Commission  adopted an order ending China Telecom Corp.’s ability to provide domestic interstate and international telecommunications services within the United...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Stocks sink deeper in red
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Stocks sink deeper in red


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine stock market tumbled deeper into negative territory yesterday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Living with COVID
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 October 29, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Countries can’t be on lockdowns and restricted travel forever. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Complaints vs counterfeiting, piracy grow 56% in 9 months
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Complaints vs counterfeiting, piracy grow 56% in 9 months


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 56 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Complaints on counterfeiting and piracy went up 56 percent in January to September from a year ago amid growing public awareness...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BSP: Enough supply of banknotes for holidays
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BSP: Enough supply of banknotes for holidays


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 56 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas assured the public that there is adequate supply of fresh banknotes and coins in anticipation...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Wholesale prices rise to 2-yr high
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Wholesale prices rise to 2-yr high


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 56 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Wholesale prices of consumer goods in the country went up to more than two-year high in August, the Philippine Statistics...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Metro Manila office vacancy rate back to global financial crisis level
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Metro Manila office vacancy rate back to global financial crisis level


                              

                                 56 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The overall office vacancy in Metro Manila at the end of the third quarter stood at 14.4 percent, approximating the vacancy...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Power distributors can submit unsolicited PSA proposals &ndash; DOE
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Power distributors can submit unsolicited PSA proposals – DOE


                              

                                                                  By Danessa Rivera |
                                 56 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Energy has adopted unsolicited proposals as an alternative mode of procurement of power supply agreements...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with