Chinese telco loses US license

Just last Oct. 26, the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) adopted an order ending China Telecom (Americas) Corp.’s ability to provide domestic interstate and international telecommunications services within the United States due to the company’s failure to refute concerns over national security.

The FCC said in its order that China Telecom Americas, the US subsidiary of a Chinese state-owned enterprise, is subject to exploitation, influence, and control by the Chinese government and is highly likely to be forced to comply with Chinese government requests without sufficient legal procedures, subject to independent judicial oversight.

It added that the company’s ownership and control by the Chinese government raise significant national security and law enforcement risks by providing opportunities for China Americas, its parent entities, and the Chinese government to access, store, disrupt or misroute US communications, which in turn allow them to engage in espionage and other harmful activities against the US.

According to the FCC, the present and future public interest, convenience, and necessity is no longer served by the company’s retention of its authority, especially given the changed national security environment with respect to China since the commission authorized the company to provide telecommunications services in the US almost two decades ago,

This is the latest in a series of actions against operators, which the FCC considers to have links with the Chinese government.

A Reuters report revealed that aside from China Telecom Americas, which served more than 335 million subscribers worldwide as of 2019,the FCC has also warned as early as last year that it might shut down the US operations of other state-controlled Chinese telcos, including China Unicorn Americas, Pacific Networks Corp. and its wholly owned subsidiary ComNet (USA) LLC due to national security concerns. In 2019, the FCC denied China Mobile, another state-owned Chinese telco, the right to provide US services.

Last March, the FCC designated Chinese companies Huawei Technologies, ZTE Corp., Hytera Communications, Hangzhou Hikvision, and Zhejiang Dahua as national security threats to communications networks.

China Telecommunications Corp., the parent of China Telecom, owns 40 percent of Dito Telecommunity, the Philippine’s third telco, while 60 percent is owned by businessman Dennis Uy through Udenna Corp.

A number of Philippine senators have raised concerns over Dito’s agreement with the Armed Forces of the Philippines to install cell towers in military camps, which they said could put at risk hostile intelligence gathering operations.

Smart city

The City of Manila and Microsoft Corp. have partnered to drive innovation and accelerate digital transformation in the city, something that could prove to be life-changing for millions of its citizens, especially during this digital age.

The partnership seeks to empower every Manila resident to become smart citizens. The City of Manila is prototyping the creation of digital IDs for all of Manila’s more than two million residents, but initially focusing on the 350,000 poorest and most at-risk or vulnerable populations, many of who do not have formal identification and thus cannot apply for a Philippine national ID.

The digital ID aims to empower the most vulnerable persons, even if they do not possess a smart device, by enabling them to register for benefits, education, job training, cash support, among others. Microsoft is supporting the widespread build-out and roll-out of the transformative initiative.

Meanwhile, in partnership with the Department of Education, Manila’s 290,000 public-school students will be provided free email addresses and Microsoft 365 accounts. This will enable them to access and use the different Microsoft applications and to access Microsoft’s global education programs that will help students adapt to a rapidly changing learning environment.

Manila residents will also have the opportunity to learn new digital, in-demand job skills through Microsoft’s skilling platforms such as LinkedIn, Github, MS Grounded, to name a few.

The partnership, likewise, aims to modernize Manila’s LGU workplace. There is currently a trial exercise to provide Microsoft Workplace and to upskill city leaders on the new digital platform, to help improve inter-department collaboration, foster greater work efficiency, and improve services delivery to Manila residents, investors and visitors.

The collaboration also hopes to enhance and promote data-driven policies and governance. Microsoft will provide access to government-specific resources and expertise in artificial intelligence and map horizons for future digital plans.

According to Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, governing a modern global city in 2021, especially through the worst public health and economic crisis of our lifetimes, demands thinking, leading, managing, and governing in new ways, adding that the partnership with Microsoft accelerates the city’s ambition to build a 21st century economy that lifts up the poor, improves job opportunities for the middle class, enhances how the LGU works internally, improves delivering of services externally, and enhances overall business and investment-friendly attractiveness.

Microsoft Philippines country general manager Andres Ortola, for his part, added that creating smarter cities is more than just about devices and sensors; it’s about creating an environment that allows every citizen to connect with the city, and the city with every citizen.

Ortola said that city governments today have an opportunity to better serve their citizens through the power of technology. AI, the Cloud, and data can all be harnessed to increase efficiencies and improve everything from public safety, transportation, infrastructure and citizen services, he added.

For comments, e-mail at mareyes@philstarmedia.com