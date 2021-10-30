
































































 




   

   









Business
                        
Transpacific Broadband eyes Starlink partnership
                        

                           
Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
October 30, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Transpacific Broadband Group International Inc. (TBGI) is looking to tap Starlink of tech magnate and billionaire Elon Musk as a potential partner for low-earth orbit satellite (LEOSAT) connectivity in the country.



TBGI told the stock exchange that its board has authorized the company to engage in discussions with major LEOSAT operators, including Starlink, for the rollout of LEOSAT broadband technology in the country by next year.



Starlink is a division of American aerospace company SpaceX owned by Musk, which operates approximately 1,500 low-earth orbit satellites into space.



“TBGI is paving the way for next generation LEOSAT internet technology in the country,” the publicly-listed company said.



TThe company  has executed a managed service agreement with international satellite operator ABS Global Ltd. for the publicly listed company to provide collocation facilities and first level support for the development and maintenance of LEOSAT earth station in Clark, Pampanga for Starlink Holdings N.B.V.



The managed service agreement is for a period of three years, extendable for another three years.



“We are excited in the unlimited prospects of empowering government units, businesses and millions of Filipino households with advanced satellite internet services to meet their growing requirements for fast and reliable connectivity,” TBGI said.



“LEOSAT technology offers a unique combination of affordability, speed, flexibility, ease-of-setup and a 27-millisecond low-latency bandwidth to deliver a superior online experience in the next level internet-of-things,” it said.



TBGI secured last July a renewal of its congressional franchise for another 25 years, with amendments to connect to unlimited number of satellites and transmission within the Philippines.



The company has distributed over 1,500 very-small-aperture-terminals in various sites across the country, primarily catering to underserved or unserved locations.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

