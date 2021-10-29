
































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
Inflation a 'key risk' to Filipino consumers this year — Fitch
                        

                           
Ian Nicolas Cigaral - Philstar.com
October 29, 2021 | 1:25pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
covid
Passengers pictured at Tandang Sora Jeep Terminal in Visayas Avenue, Quezon City on Oct. 19, 2021. The Department of Transportation is pushing for an increase in passenger capacity of public utility vehicles following the downgrading of Metro Manila's COVID-19 alert level from 4 to 3. 
The STAR / Michael Varcas
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Inflation will likely remain a problem in the Philippines over the remaining months of the year and will weigh on consumer confidence that is just starting to recover from pandemic disruptions.



As the global economy emerges from lockdowns, the Philippines was not spared from elevated inflation that’s also worrying many countries amid a combo of statistical base effects and supply-demand discrepancy. In a commentary on Friday, Fitch Solutions, a unit of the Fitch Group, forecast inflation at home to average 4.5% this year that, if realized, would breach the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ 2-4% annual target.



The inflation problem won’t go away without dampening a fragile recovery in Filipinos’ consumer confidence. Fitch Solutions forecast household consumption to grow 3.5% year-on-year in 2021, reversing last year’s contraction when lockdowns were at their tightest. In 2022, the Fitch unit predicts consumer spending will expand 5.1% on-year to a total of P11.1 trillion.



“We believe that rising inflation is a key risk to consumer spending over the remainder of 2021, as it has the potential to erode purchasing power,” Fitch Solutions said.



It is only next year when spikes in consumer prices are expected to return within the government’s target. The Fitch unit projects inflation to soften to 3.7% next year, albeit higher than its previous forecast of 3.4% as food and energy prices would likely stay elevated due to persistent supply-side issues.



With price pressures not seen easing anytime soon, Fitch Solutions said the BSP is expected to tighten monetary policy “faster” on 2022. Currently, the policy rate has been unchanged at record-low 2% since November last year. And the central bank, which downplayed the current price hikes as “transitory”, vows to keep giving the economy the juice it needs for as long as it can.



“If inflation proves not to be transitory, central banks will be left with few alternatives but to raise rates, negatively affecting the spending outlooks for households with large debt exposure,” the Fitch unit said.



Beyond prices however, Fitch Solutions said the recovery in consumer confidence would heavily rely on the government’s ability to vaccinate enough people to bring down cases and hospitalization rate.



The Duterte administration has made it clear that pandemic restrictions cannot be lifted until herd immunity has been reached. But as of end-September, only 25.1% of the country’s population had received at least one dose amid tight supply of vaccines, lower than the 52% Asia average during the period.



“We believe that restrictions will ease further as more Filipinos receive Covid-19 vaccines,” Fitch Solutions said.



“Our global view for a notable recovery in consumer spending relies on the ability of authorities to vaccinate a large enough proportion of their populations… these factors will lead to governments gradually lifting restrictions, which will boost consumer confidence and retail sales,” it added.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
                                                      PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
                                                      PHILIPPINE INFLATION
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Living with COVID
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 October 29, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Countries can’t be on lockdowns and restricted travel forever. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Malampaya: The plot thickens
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 October 29, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The plot thickens, indeed, and more characters have joined this continuing story about the controversial sale of the Malampaya stake to Davao’s prominent son and Duterte pal Dennis Uy.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 MPTC gearing up for completion of major projects
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
MPTC gearing up for completion of major projects


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Tollway firm-turned mobility company Metro Pacific Tollways Corp.said its domestic project pipeline is running dry with most...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Executive profile: Life lessons from TG
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Executive profile: Life lessons from TG


                              

                                                                  By Marianne Go |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Jose Teodoro K. Limcaoco or TG, as he prefers to be called, is well-known in the banking industry having had various experience...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Meralco Powergen to spend P6 billion for solar projects
                              


                              

                                                                  By Danessa Rivera |
                                 October 29, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Meralco Powergen Corp., the power generating arm of utility giant Manila Electric Co.,  plans to spend up to P6 billion for solar projects in the next two years, according to its top official.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 AllDay Marts to refund unallocated IPO subscriptions
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
AllDay Marts to refund unallocated IPO subscriptions


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
The refunds will be processed through PNB Capital, ALLDY’s underwriter, starting on November 2.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Transpacific signs service deal with operator for Starlink Pampanga station
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Transpacific signs service deal with operator for Starlink Pampanga station


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
It’s also not clear whether TBGI has signed agreements with SpaceX’s Starlink.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Belle Corporation Q3 profit down 361%
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Belle Corporation Q3 profit down 361%


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
No amount of increased activity in the Tagaytay Highlands complex could offset the lost revenue of an empty City of Dreams...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BSP: Hot money back to net outflow in September
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BSP: Hot money back to net outflow in September


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Foreign portfolio investments – also known as hot money – into the Philippines reverted to a net outflow in September,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BDO Leasing earns P40 million in 9 months
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BDO Leasing earns P40 million in 9 months


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
BDO Leasing and Finance Inc. earned 70 percent less in the nine months to September due to  the restructuring of its business...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with