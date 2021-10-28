
































































 




   

   









Business
                        
Phoenix to colocate 2GO outlets in some sites
                        

                           
Danessa Rivera - The Philippine Star
October 28, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Listed independent firm Phoenix Petroleum Philippines Inc. has partnered with 2GO Group Inc. to colocate outlets of the transportation and logistics provider in its growing retail stores.



As it stays true to its position of ‘being more than just fuel,’ the oil firm said it is making basic courier services and even international shipments more accessible to businesses and consumers,



“During the pandemic, logistics and transport providers played a vital role in the supply chain by offering services that many small and even big firms did not have the capacity to do so,” Phoenix Petroleum president Henry Albert Fadullon said.



“Seeing many of our own stakeholders in need of such a service, as well as this being another way of creating bigger shared value for our customers and partners, it is only fitting that we make room in our Phoenix retail sites for 2GO as we make our touchpoints more purposeful and functional,” he said.



With the partnership with 2GO Fadullon said the company envisions entrepreneurs can look forward to new opportunities.



It offers a new revenue stream for Phoenix partners who want to start their own 2GO franchise and offer their customers new services and products, including services from 2GO express, 2GO travel and FedEx.



Furthermore, potential 2GO franchise owners can also expect access to 2GO merchandising materials, comprehensive training and dedicated support.



“Whatever your delivery needs may be, we want convenient and efficient logistics services accessible for all. Thus, we are very excited to offer this indispensable service and business solution that will benefit not only potential partners seeking a viable enterprise, but most importantly, the most ordinary of Filipinos who deserve more convenience and an even more satisfying consumer experience when fulfilling their logistic needs,” said Fadullon.



The first 2GO outlet in a Phoenix station recently opened along Shaw Boulevard, offering local and international freight services, as well as airline and ferry ticketing.



Phoenix Petroleum earlier this year unveiled its unique retail concept called Phoenix Block which gathers its strategic business units into one site.



The franchise system turns retail stations into one-stop-shop destinations where customers can avail of a variety of goods and services.



The first-ever Phoenix Block located at Sucat Skyway House marks the company’s pivot toward becoming a consumer brand, hosting an array of offerings, including a Phoenix gas station, Phoenix SUPER LPG, a FamilyMart convenience store, an Autoworx Plus shop, Posible payment services, an al fresco dining area, Limitless digital transactions, and even a Wendy’s drive-thru and take-out counter.



Phoenix Petroleum is set to open another Phoenix Block in Makati City.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

