
































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
Proposed P5.024-T budget for 2022 now in Senate hands
                        

                           
Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
October 27, 2021 | 5:41pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Proposed P5.024-T budget for 2022 now in Senate hands
Congressmen voted 238-6, with one abstention, in session late Thursday to approve on third and final reading the 2022 General Appropriations Bill after one month of hearings and deliberations in both the appropriations committee and plenary.
STAR / Ernie Penaredondo, file
                        

                        


MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte’s final budget is now on the Senate floor for deliberations, as lawmakers target to get the spending plan enacted in time.



It is now Senators’ turn to carefully scrutinize the proposed P5.024-trillion general appropriations bill for next year after the House of Representatives sent the measure to the upper chamber two days ahead of the October 27 target, House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco said in a statement on Wednesday said.



Velasco stressed the importance of timely enactment of the budget bill, as operating under a re-enacted outlay could stall the economy’s fragile recovery from a pandemic-induced meltdown.



On September 30, Congressmen voted 238-6, with one abstention, to approve on third and final reading the 2022 General Appropriations Bill after one month of hearings and deliberations in both the appropriations committee and plenary.



“We cannot afford a reenacted budget, which is expected to dampen the country’s recovery from the COVID-19 crisis. A reenacted budget will definitely ruin our efforts to build back better and deliver much-needed services for our kababayans amid the pandemic,” Velasco said in a statement.



“We hope to give our senators reasonable time to scrutinize and pass their own version of the GAB,” Velasco said.



The record budget for 2022 is equivalent to 22.8% of gross domestic product and is higher by 11.5% than this year’s outlay. The proposed spending plan would keep the government, but more importantly Duterte’s successor, funded amid a costly and long battle against the coronavirus pandemic.



House lawmakers made several revisions to the budget bill, including an increase in funding for vaccine procurement and health workers’ compensation.



Once the Senate approves the proposed spending plan final reading, leaders from both chambers of Congress would have to meet in a bicameral conference to reconcile the differences in the House and Senate versions of the bill, before sending it to Duterte for his signature.




                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
                                                      PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Surveys
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 October 27, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
There are surveys and there are those pretending to be surveys. It is election season and posting numbers indicating likely voting preferences generates social media clicks and traditional media attention.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 4 Philippine companies among World&rsquo;s top 10 women-led firms
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
4 Philippine companies among World’s top 10 women-led firms


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Four Philippine companies made it to the top 10 companies in the world led by women CEOs and with the highest percentage of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 What would Secretary Cusi do?
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 October 27, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi, finding himself at the center of the controversy related to the sale of Malampaya to Dennis Uy’s Udenna Group, said it’s a damned-if-you-do, damned-if-you-don’t ...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Insurance premiums rise 37% to P187 billion
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Insurance premiums rise 37% to P187 billion


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Insurance premiums grew more than 37 percent to P187 billion in the second quarter as the economic reopening heightened demand...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Prices of building materials spike as NCR lockdowns ease
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Prices of building materials spike as NCR lockdowns ease


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Retail and wholesale prices of building materials in Metro Manila surged in September as business activities resumed with...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Biz group, transport experts urge gov't to reconsider EDSA BRT project
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Biz group, transport experts urge gov't to reconsider EDSA BRT project


                              

                                 50 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The government must prioritize the EDSA Bus Rapid Transit project, a business group and transport experts said.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Hong Kong leads Asia down with tech hurt by US China Telecom ban
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Hong Kong leads Asia down with tech hurt by US China Telecom ban


                              

                                 53 minutes ago                              


                                                            
A strong corporate earnings season has provided some much-needed support to investors in recent weeks as companies showed...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lucio Tan prepares $250-M loan to cash-strapped PAL
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lucio Tan prepares $250-M loan to cash-strapped PAL


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Taipan Lucio Tan is alone in raising the money that his airline needs to survive.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Despite renewed lockdowns, Wilcon Depot posts higher earnings in Q3
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Despite renewed lockdowns, Wilcon Depot posts higher earnings in Q3


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Wilcon Depot Inc. recorded higher earnings in the third quarter despite strict quarantine restrictions.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Guidelines to streamline permits for fiber, cables in telco released
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Guidelines to streamline permits for fiber, cables in telco released


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Anti-Red Tape Authority, Department of Information and Communications Technology, along with other key agencies have signed...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with