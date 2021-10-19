
































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
Digital shift seen generating P5-T in annual economic value by 2030
                        

                           
Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
October 19, 2021 | 6:37pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Digital shift seen generating P5-T in annual economic value by 2030
This undated file photo shows a student attending online classes. Schooling in the Philippines amid the pandemic has been carried out remotely, which often came with difficulties.
The STAR / Edd Gumban, file
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The domestic economy could generate P5 trillion in annual economic output by 2030 if it maximizes the advantage that digital technologies have to offer, according to a new report released Tuesday.



That would be equivalent to 27% of the Philippines’ gross domestic product in 2020, Alphabeta said in a study commissioned by Google Philippines. Of that amount, P3.5 trillion would come from technologies designed to help businesses recover from the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic or similar crises.



The report looked into what the tech giant called eight “transformative” technologies, which include the use of the Internet of Things in the supply chain, 3D printing, digital wallets and precision farming in agriculture, among others.



“Through this report, we have also been able to demonstrate some ways that Google’s tools and services are already benefiting the Philippine digital economy. We are humbled that local businesses, consumers and the wider society derive over P578 billion in annual benefits, brought about through increased revenues and millions of connections online,” said Google Philippines Country Director Bernadette Nacario.



Likewise, the report recommended that the Philippines enhance digital skills training and education, speed up digital innovation and adoption, and promote digital trade opportunities. While this all seems broad, Alphabeta founder Fraser Thompson told reporters in the online briefing that the country’s youth is highly literate in new technologies, which is a “great” starting point to push for this shift.



“Harnessing that tech-savvy young population is exciting for the Philippines,” Thompson said.



Google’s Philippines is bullish that digital trade represented a P1.9 trillion opportunity for the domestic economy. Data from the report estimated that the economic value of digital trade-enabled benefits for the country — which could range from online bookings for local tourism to data storage —is currently worth P160 billion.



Digital exports, such as e-commerce, could possibly expand thrice come 2030. This is largely driven by the business process outsourcing sector these days, currently valued at P187 billion this year.



Data from the report showed that the tech giant helped local businesses rake in P363.4 billion in annual benefits such as increased revenues and a wider customer base with its services.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      GOOGLE PHILIPPINES
                                                      NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
                                                      PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines' mobile internet speed improves in September &mdash; Ookla
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines' mobile internet speed improves in September — Ookla


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Mobile internet speed in the Philippines improved in September,  but fixed broadband performance weakened.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 AC Energy takes over Aussie joint venture for renewables
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
AC Energy takes over Aussie joint venture for renewables


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
AC Energy Corp. is taking control of a renewables development joint venture in Australia.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Landbank chips in P10.42 billion for COVID-19 use
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Landbank chips in P10.42 billion for COVID-19 use


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
State-run Land Bank of the Philippines has issued $205.27 million (around P10.42 billion) in Retail Dollar Bonds to bolster...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Cusi, Dennis Uy sued for 'anomalies' in Malampaya share sale
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Cusi, Dennis Uy sued for 'anomalies' in Malampaya share sale


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The share sale, the complainants said, caused “undue injury to the government.”

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Premiere Horizon, LDA sign P71-M subscription agreement
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Premiere Horizon, LDA sign P71-M subscription agreement


                              

                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
I love that PHA made lemonade from its own lemons.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Basic Energy board approves 60% acquisition of Filoil
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Basic Energy board approves 60% acquisition of Filoil


                              

                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
This is a company that will have its future closely tied to our economic growth.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 If I subscribe to an IPO through PSE EASy, do I get allocated all the shares that I apply for?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
If I subscribe to an IPO through PSE EASy, do I get allocated all the shares that I apply for?


                              

                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Yes, but maybe not if the IPO is oversubscribed.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 IMF sees shallow Philippine recovery in H2
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
IMF sees shallow Philippine recovery in H2


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
The International Monetary Fund expects a shallower recovery for the Philippines in the second half due to the resurgence...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Electronics seen to sustain export growth
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Electronics seen to sustain export growth


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
The electronics sector, the country’s top exporter, is expected to sustain its growth momentum until next year even...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with