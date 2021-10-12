
































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
BSP approves more foreign borrowings by government in Q3
                        

                           
Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
October 12, 2021 | 5:59pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
BSP approves more foreign borrowings by government in Q3
Data released Tuesday showed the BSP allowed the state to borrow $4.66 billion from foreign sources in the July-September period, up 18.9% year-on-year.
STAR / File
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas approved more foreign borrowings by the government in the third quarter to bridge budget gaps amid a costly pandemic response.



Data released Tuesday showed the BSP allowed the state to borrow $4.66 billion from foreign sources in the July-September period, up 18.9% year-on-year.



To fund the budget gap brought by the government's pandemic response, the Duterte administration has been on a borrowing spree since last year. As it is, the budget deficit is projected to reach 9.3% of gross domestic product.



Under the Constitution, the government should ask for the Monetary Board's approval first before contracting or guaranteeing any foreign loans. At the same time, all foreign borrowing proposals by the national government, agencies and state-run financial institutions must be submitted to the BSP for "approval-in-principle" before actual negotiations can start.



Dissecting the data, the foreign borrowings consist of proceeds from offshore bond sale totaling $3 billion, three project loans amounting $855.94 million and two program loans worth $800 million.



By purpose, the central bank said $3 billion of new foreign debts will fund the national government’s general financing requirements while $800 million will go to reform programs on youth employment and the financial sector.



Disaster resilience programs will receive $300 million in external funding while the country’s agriculture sector is set to get $280 million. The national government’s emergency response program, meanwhile, will receive $275.94 million.



Sought for comment, Nicholas Antonio Mapa, senior economist at ING Bank in Manila, said the growth of external liabilities will continue as revenue collections remain weak while pandemic expenses grow.



“With the government still struggling to collect revenues given the ongoing recession, authorities have resorted to increased borrowings sourced both foreign and locally,” Mapa said.



“As such we have seen overall debt rise to 63% of GDP and the longer the debt stays at these levels the more susceptible we will be to a credit rating downgrade from ratings agencies,” he added.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
                                                      PHILIPPINE DEBT
                                                      PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines' pandemic scars seen turning off foreign investors
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines' pandemic scars seen turning off foreign investors


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Pandemic scars run deep in the Philippines, which would likely turn off foreign direct investors over the next decade.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Tan grandson to succeed Chua in MacroAsia &ndash; sources
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tan grandson to succeed Chua in MacroAsia – sources


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Lucio Tan-owned MacroAsia Corp. is expected to hold a board meeting soon to act on the advisory issued by the taipan regarding...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 My next president
                              


                              

                                                                  By Rey Gamboa |
                                 October 12, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Who is my president for 2022 to 2028?

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Globe welcomes Singtel representative
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Globe welcomes Singtel representative


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Globe Telecom Inc. has welcomed an industry veteran and executive of Singtel’s wholly owned subsidiary NCS in the company’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Joseph Chua retires from MacroAsia, Tan grandsons take helm
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 October 12, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
MacroAsia Corp. has announced the retirement of taipan Lucio Tan’s son-in-law Joseph Chua.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Poor countries need 'comprehensive' debt relief: World Bank chief
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Poor countries need 'comprehensive' debt relief: World Bank chief


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Debt loads in low-income countries surged 12% to a record $860 billion in 2020 amid the pandemic, prompting World Bank President...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PSE puts Boulevard Holdings on notice for failing to submit 2020 report
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PSE puts Boulevard Holdings on notice for failing to submit 2020 report


                              

                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
This stock has been in the news for cloud talk about some large projects (like the Enrique Razon project in Cavite), but if...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Greenergy gets SEC approval for big authorized capital stock increase
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Greenergy gets SEC approval for big authorized capital stock increase


                              

                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
So now that GREEN has raised its authorized capital to a level that could absolutely nuke existing shareholders with dilution,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 MAC fills leadership vacancies with El Kapitan's grandkids
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
MAC fills leadership vacancies with El Kapitan's grandkids


                              

                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Given the unhinged circumstances surrounding Mr. Chua’s exit and the combined youth and inexperience of the blood relatives...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 FDIs hit 19-month high of $1.26 billion in July
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
FDIs hit 19-month high of $1.26 billion in July


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
The net inflow of foreign direct investments jumped by 52 percent to hit a 19-month high in July as multinational companies...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with