Telcos assert edge in MNP
                        

                           
Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
October 3, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — With customers in the country now able to keep their mobile numbers even if they transfer from one provider to another, telcos are staking their claim as the must-choose provider.



A mobile number portability (MNP) service was launched in the country last Thursday, enabling customers to switch to providers or shift from a prepaid account to a postpaid plan and vice-versa, without having to change numbers.



“MNP is a game-changer, and Smart is best-positioned to champion this initiative and support the government’s call for world-class services for all Filipinos,” PLDT Inc. and Smart Communications Inc. president and CEO Alfredo Panlilio said.



Smart boasts of having the country’s fastest mobile network for four consecutive years, based on analysis by global leader in internet testing and analysis Ookla.



Smart has also fired up over 4,000 5G sites in more than 3,000 locations across the nation, making it the Philippines’ first, fastest, and widest 5G network.



Globe, for its part, is excited to welcome new customers as the MNP comes into full swing.



Aside from its existing deals and promos, Globe has several perks and rewards such as device deals, plan discounts, and SIM samplers.



It said customers can also take advantage of the digital platforms under the Globe group, which includes the country’s leading e-wallet service GCash and telehealth services KonsultaMD and HealthNow.



“This is the best time to be with Globe. There are so many reasons for our customers to stay and excited for those who will join us in the Globe family. Our ecosystem of services allow us to help uplift the lives of our customers and empower them to make the right choices,” Globe chief commercial officer Issa Guevarra-Cabreira said.



New major telco player Dito Telecommunity, meanwhile, is also encouraging subscribers to “move to Dito” to experience its offers that include high-speed data, lower cost per GB, and long validity at 30 days, among others.



Dito is continuing to grow its subscriber base as it expands to more areas nationwide. The company announced its commercial availability in 17 new cities last Friday, and will add 28 areas more on Oct. 8.



The MNP is expected to bring numerous benefits to customers as it would encourage the mobile network operators to expand their network, improve customer experience, and expand products and services in order to retain existing customers and attract new ones.



It is expected that about a million subscribers in the country would initially port within networks, or transfer to another service provider while keeping their mobile numbers once the MNP becomes available.



Processing of the MNP application is free and the law states that 60 days should have lapsed from a customer’s last porting before making another request.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      MNP
                                                      PLDT
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
