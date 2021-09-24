Seminar on government procurement slated

MANILA, Philippines — Building infrastructures play an important role in a country’s development.

To help in the capacity-building of the players and stakeholders in the private sector and government institutions, the Center for Global Best Practices is hosting these training programs: Best Practices Guide to the Law and IRR for Procurement of Infrastructure on Sept. 22, 23 and 24, New Bidding Documents for Procurement of Infrastructure on Oct. 14 and Resolving Right-of-Way Issues on Oct. 6.

Learnings from these capacity-building initiatives are applicable whether you are the procuring entity or the prospective bidder from the private sector.

CGBP is accredited by the Civil Service Commission. Public officials and government employees are exempted from the P2,000-limit set by COA based on the Department of Budget and Management Circular 563 issued on April 22, 2016.

Government employees who enroll in this training will not be covered by Philippine Procurement Law or RA 9184 based on its Revised IRR’s Section 4.5-b classifying training, seminars, or similar activities as non-procurement activities.

Registration is open to the general public and is highly recommended for NGAs, LGUs, GOCCs, state universities and colleges (SUCs), local universities and colleges (LUCs), and private entities who want to do business with the government.

For details and to register, visit www.cgbp.org.

You may also call Manila Lines (+63 2) 8556-8968 / 69 or (+63 2) 8842-7148 / 59.