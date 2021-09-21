Internet in Philippines still expensive, but quality has improved â€” report






































































 




   







   















Business
                        
Internet in Philippines still expensive, but quality has improved — report
                        

                           
Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
September 21, 2021 | 12:56pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
This undated file photo shows a student attending online classes. Schooling in the Philippines amid the pandemic has been carried out remotely, which often came with difficulties.
The STAR / Edd Gumban, file
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Internet in the Philippines remains pricey for Filipinos, but bandwidth quality improved this year, a new report released Tuesday found.



Filipinos would have to work approximately five hours to afford the cheapest broadband internet package, although this was two hours and 18 minutes less than last year, cybersecurity company Surfshark said in an annual index that examined 110 countries in terms of how digitally advanced they are.



In turn, the Philippines’ internet affordability improved by 156% compared to last year, Surfshark said.



Overall, the Philippines rose to 48th spot this year, from 66th place previously, in the “Digital Quality of Life” index, a performance that, Surfshark said, demonstrates “one of the most significant improvements” in the report. In the region, the Philippines ranked 12th out of 32 Asian countries.



“Digital opportunities have proved to be more important than ever during the COVID-19 crisis, stressing the importance for every country to ensure fully remote operational capacities for their economies,” Vytautas Kaziukonis, Surfshark chief executive, said.



The report is now on its third year and uses publicly available information from sources like the United Nations, the World Bank, Freedom House and the International Communications Union to calculate the scores. Apart from internet affordability, Surfshark also looks into four more indicators for its report, namely internet quality, e-security, e-infrastructure and e-government.



Despite the improvements in internet costs, the Philippines remains on the lower end of the internet affordability sub-index, ranking 72nd globally. 



The Philippines also “lags behind” in terms of e-infrastructure, which looked into how developed and inclusive its existing digital infrastructure is. Under this segment, the Philippines firmed up in the 63rd place, which was behind its neighbors Thailand and Malaysia.



Surfshark also said the government’s digital services could use some improvements, as the Philippines ranked 67th in the world under the e-government indicator.



On the flip side, Surfshark said the Philippines showed “strong results” in terms of internet quality and e-security, where the country ranked 20th and 30th, respectively.



The study found that the country’s internet quality is “one of the best worldwide” after recording "the fastest mobile and broadband speed growth year-on-year."  Meanwhile, its preparedness for cybercrimes and data protection laws were “20% better than the global average” that they even beat New Zealand, Australia and South Korea in this metric.



The disruptions from the health crisis in the past year were boon and bane for telecommunications companies in the Philippines. Since many of the middle-class working population were forced to shift to at-home setups amid the pandemic, telco and internet services providers had to keep up with high demand and pacify clamors for better services.



“The index sets the basis for meaningful discussions about how digital advancement impacts a country’s prosperity and where improvements can be made,” Kaziukonis said.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                 Megaworld investing P40 billion in new eco-tourism township
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales
                                 September 21, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Andrew Tan-led Megaworld Corp. is investing P40 billion to develop a 462-hectare beachfront property in Palawan.

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Sangley bid submission deadline extended anew
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Deadline of joint venture proposals for the Sangley Point International Airport project, which has attracted four interested...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Poor and inadequate transport safety systems and protocols
                              


                              

                                                                  By Rey Gamboa
                                 September 21, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
One would think that extreme Philippine lockdowns, when even public and private mobility is severely restricted, would result in less transportation accidents.

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Distracted leadership
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco
                                 September 20, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Fitch Solutions issued a brief analysis last September 10 expressing concern Duterte's administration will be distracted by politics as we approach our presidential election season.

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 PayMaya to accelerate Pinoys' digital adoption
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Voyager Innovations Inc., through its financial technology arm PayMaya Philippines, is poised to further accelerate digital...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Converge to be traded OTC in US markets
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
The ADRs are "unsponsored", which means that the depository bank in the US did not consult CNVRG about this listing,...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 EEI Corp submits SEC application for P6 billion preferred shares sale
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
It's going to be very interesting to see how EEI prices its prefs, but even further down the road, it's going...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Inflation seen climbing to 4.4%
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
New York-based Global Source Partners raised its 2021 inflation forecast to 4.4 percent from the original target of 4.1 percent...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Farmers see continued drop in palay prices
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
                                                                  By Catherine Talavera
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
The farmgate prices of palay or unhusked rice are seen to further drop in the coming months, according to a farmers'...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Excise tax collections from tobacco up 31%
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Excise tax collections from tobacco products went up more than 31 percent to P83 billion in the seven months to July from...

                                                         


      

         

            
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
