




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
CLI expands footprint in Cebu
                        

                           
Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
September 15, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Cebu Landmasters Inc., a leading developer in the Visayas and Mindanao, is further expanding its hotel and office footprint in Cebu.



It broke ground yesterday on its P4 billion mixed-used Masters Tower Cebu, which will boost its hotel and Grade A office portfolio.



Masters Tower Cebu, located at the Cebu Business Park, will house the 195-room Sofitel Cebu City, a luxury hotel that will be a cornerstone of the growing CLI hotel portfolio projected to reach 1,433 rooms by 2025 when Sofitel Cebu City will be completed.



CLI chief executive officer Jose Soberano III is confident that VisMin economic recovery is within view and will happen at an accelerated pace.



“We will be ready in three to four years for the bounce back with a long-awaited five-star hotel and prime office spaces in the iconic Masters Tower Cebu,” he said.



The company is targeting to grow its recurring revenue to contribute 10 percent of total revenue in four to five years. Five-star Sofitel Cebu City will be operated by multinational chain Accor, a world leading hospitality group headquartered in France.



The 192-meter tower will also offer Grade A office space within the city’s business district.



The building is LEED Gold registered and will have eco-efficient features that make it attractive to global and other occupiers that put a premium on sustainability.



The offices will be located from the eighth to the 12th floors while the hotel will be from the 14th to the 32nd floors, which will include an exquisite grand ballroom overlooking Cebu City, all-day dining restaurant, roof deck restaurant and bar, meeting rooms, executive lounge, swimming pool, SoFit gym and spa.



Masters Tower Cebu is designed by Skidmore, Owings and Merrill (SOM), in collaboration with GF Partners and Architects.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      CEBU LANDMASTERS INC.
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 No fireworks for Robinsons Land's mammoth REIT IPO
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
No fireworks for Robinsons Land's mammoth REIT IPO


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Investors gave a lukewarm welcome to the Gokongwei family's real estate investment trusts (REIT) company

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BSP to amend rules on joint deposit accounts
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BSP to amend rules on joint deposit accounts


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is amending its rules on deposit accounts with the acceptance of electronic signatures and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 High cost of COVID treatments
                              


                              

                                                                  By Rey Gamboa |
                                 September 14, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
For people who have or have had a kin hospitalized for COVID-19, one of the biggest worries is the scarcity of the prescribed medicines and if one is able to find what the doctor ordered, the shockingly prohibitive...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 July infra spending fails to impress despite looser lockdown
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
July infra spending fails to impress despite looser lockdown


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Infrastructure spending of the Duterte administration inched up on an annual basis in July, but dipped considerably from the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Hotel group to hold month-long online sale to revive pandemic-hit industry
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Hotel group to hold month-long online sale to revive pandemic-hit industry


                              

                                                                  By Rosette Adel |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
 The Hotel Sales and Marketing Association (HSMA) Philippines is set to hold a month-long online sale to support the pandemic-stricken...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Construction spending declines during pandemic
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Construction spending declines during pandemic


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 56 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The construction sector suffered a decline of about 44 percent to P276 billion last year as plans to put up new buildings...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BIR orders new tax compliance stamps on tobacco products
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BIR orders new tax compliance stamps on tobacco products


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 56 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The Bureau of Internal Revenue has ordered tobacco firms to attach the new internal revenue stamps on their products by Oct....

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Businesses urge Pag-IBIG to lift penalties on late remittances
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Businesses urge Pag-IBIG to lift penalties on late remittances


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 56 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Three of the country’s leading business groups have urged the Home Development Mutual Fund to offer penalty condonation...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Tax from fuel marking up 22% to P154 billion
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tax from fuel marking up 22% to P154 billion


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 56 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The government improved its tax take from fuel marking by nearly 22 percent to P154 billion in the second year of the program...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palay prices drop 2.8% in 1st half
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palay prices drop 2.8% in 1st half


                              

                                                                  By Catherine Talavera |
                                 56 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The average farmgate price of palay (unhusked rice) dropped by 2.8 percent in the first half of the year, the Philippine Statistics...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with