




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
SEC warns public vs dealing with unregistered foreign firms
                        

                           
Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
September 13, 2021 | 5:32pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
crypto
Vietnam-based Sky Mavis, the company behind Axie Infinity, has not yet registered in the Philippines. Both the Securities and Exchange Commission and Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas earlier said they are still studying the regulatory touchpoints regarding Axie and that they are not yet requiring the company to register.
Axie Infinity / Facebook
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippine — Corporate regulators warned the public against conducting business with unregistered foreign companies and entities to avoid losing their earnings.



In a statement on Monday, the Securities and Exchange Commission cautioned that by dealing with these unregistered and unlicensed entities, the public runs the risk of losing their money once it's transmitted outside the country.





The advisory came weeks after numerous government pronouncements about levying taxes on cryptocurrency investors, social media influencers and play-to-earn games such as Axie Infinity.



“A number of these unregistered corporations and entities allow Filipinos to access their online platforms and permit the enrollment, creation, or registration of client accounts through online means despite having no registration or license to do business in the Philippines,” the SEC said.



“In some cases, Filipinos are even targeted by their aggressive online advertisements in various social media networking sites like Facebook, YouTube or Instagram,” it added.



Play-to-earn games such as Axie Infinity reached cult status in the Philippines as thousands were left jobless or wanted additional income as the pandemic drags on. After all, Axie players only needed to play at least two to three hours daily to earn a decent income in Philippine standards.



Vietnam-based Sky Mavis, the company behind Axie Infinity, has not yet registered in the Philippines. Both the SEC and Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas earlier said they are still studying the regulatory touchpoints regarding Axie and that they are not yet requiring the company to register.



Sky Mavis told players in a statement a month ago to comply with regulation and tax rules of their home country.



Under the law, a foreign entity is required to secure primary registration with the SEC if they want to do business in the country. By registering, their onshore operations will be subject to Philippine tax laws.



If individuals do decide to transact with unregistered entities, considering that the public has done due diligence, the SEC said the government can offer little to no protection against harm and any form of misconduct from these companies.



“Domestic participants would have to go to the country where these platforms are registered and where they operate to file the appropriate complaint in order to seek redress,” the SEC said.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      CRYPTOCURRENCY
                                                      SEC
                                                      SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 BSP to amend rules on joint deposit accounts
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BSP to amend rules on joint deposit accounts


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is amending its rules on deposit accounts with the acceptance of electronic signatures and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Transport safety
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 September 13, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
It is often observed that Filipinos are not safety conscious. Our bahala na mentality writes off accidents as a part of life even if many are avoidable if proper precautions are taken.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Robinsons Land REIT to debut on Tuesday at PSE
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 September 13, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Investors gobbled up the Gokongwei Group’s soon-to-list real estate investment trust, RL Commercial REIT Inc., the country’s largest REIT initial public offering.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Radical reforms in China
                              


                              

                                                                  By Wilson Sy |
                                 September 13, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Who would have thought that a government could impose a ban on online games for children during weekdays?

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines seen growing only 4.7% this year
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines seen growing only 4.7% this year


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Barcelona-based FocusEconomics expects a slower recovery for the Philippines in the next two years despite exiting the pandemic-induced...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 IMF allocations boost Philippines' foreign reserves in August
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
IMF allocations boost Philippines' foreign reserves in August


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines’ foreign reserves rose in August, boosted by new Special Drawing Rights from the International...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippine CEOs unhappy with 'slow' vaccine rollout &mdash; survey
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippine CEOs unhappy with 'slow' vaccine rollout — survey


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Over half of Philippine chief executives are unhappy with the national government’s vaccine rollout.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pre-election tensions to disrupt pandemic recovery &mdash; Fitch unit
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pre-election tensions to disrupt pandemic recovery — Fitch unit


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
The commentary noted that the “political distractions and infighting within the governing coalition hamper efforts to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Why is Del Monte Pacific Limited putting out Q1 results now?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Why is Del Monte Pacific Limited putting out Q1 results now?


                              

                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
While companies are free to select weird year-ends, I don’t think that the market itself benefits too much from the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Dito Telecommunity projects to have 3 million customers by end of September
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Dito Telecommunity projects to have 3 million customers by end of September


                              

                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
This will force DITO to incorporate Dito Telecommunity’s financial statements into its own financial statements.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with