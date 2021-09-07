




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
Inflation breaches gov't target anew to hit over 2-year high
                        

                           
Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
September 7, 2021 | 9:13am

                           

                        

                                                                        
inflation
Marikina residents are seen inside the public market of the city on July 28, 2021. The Department of Health reports an increase in new COVID-19 infections following the detection of the local transmission of its Delta variant.  
The STAR / Michael Varcas
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Consumer price growth resumed its uptick to accelerate beyond government expectations anew in August on higher utility costs and pricier food items.



Inflation, as measured by the consumer price index, went up 4.9% year-on-year in August, faster than 4% on-year clip recorded in July, the Philippine Statistics Authority reported on Tuesday.



The latest print, which was the fastest since December 2018, settled at the upper-end of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ forecast range of 4.1-4.9% for the month. It marked another month that inflation breached the government’s 2-4% annual target after briefly returning within that zone in July.



Year-to-date, inflation averaged 4.4%.



 



This is a developing story.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
                                                      PHILIPPINE INFLATION
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 For the taxman, going after crypto deals may be a tedious task                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
For the taxman, going after crypto deals may be a tedious task


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Capturing burgeoning cryptocurrency deals in the Philippines won’t be an easy task for the taxman.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Manila’s elite, the Davao Group, and COVID-19
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 September 6, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
In hushed but angry voices, some of the country’s businessmen expressed frustration over the government’s handling of the pandemic and the jaw-dropping web of questionable COVID-19-related supply deals...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Japan agency affirms Philippines' 'A-' rating
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Japan agency affirms Philippines' 'A-' rating


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Japan Credit Rating Agency (JCRA) has affirmed the Philippines’ credit ratings despite the economic fallout from...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Philippine banks can absorb potential losses despite PAL bankruptcy
                              


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 September 7, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Philippine banks have adequate capital to absorb any potential losses arising from the filing of bankruptcy protection of Lucio Tan-led Philippine Airlines Inc., according to Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Seemingly invincible economy
                              


                              

                                                                  By Rey Gamboa |
                                 September 7, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Six years ago, at about this time, the country’s political landscape was agog over the options on who could and would contest for leadership in a new incoming government.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Unemployment rate softens in July but available jobs less stable
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Unemployment rate softens in July but available jobs less stable


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The country’s unemployment rate eased in July, but quality of available jobs deteriorated during the month, exacerbating...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Da Vinci Capital Holdings will emerge from its cocoon on September 13 as &ldquo;KEEPR&rdquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Da Vinci Capital Holdings will emerge from its cocoon on September 13 as “KEEPR”


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
With a suspension that is over two months old, I suspect that the retail investors who are still in this stock will just be...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ovialand planning 2022 IPO to raise P1.5 billion for country-wide expansion
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ovialand planning 2022 IPO to raise P1.5 billion for country-wide expansion


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Join the party, sell some equity, and sell like crazy into this massive wave of housing demand.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Is a change in a stock&rsquo;s par value a good or a bad thing?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Is a change in a stock’s par value a good or a bad thing?


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
All of this is to say that I think changes in par value are more noise than signal.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOF rejects ceiling on debt-to-GDP ratio
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOF rejects ceiling on debt-to-GDP ratio


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Finance has opposed a proposal seeking to enforce a debt ceiling of 50 percent of gross domestic product,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with