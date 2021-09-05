




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
Measuring performance and productivity
                        

                           
BUSINESS MATTERS BEYOND THE BOTTOM LINE - Francis J. Kong - The Philippine Star
September 5, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
Marketing guru Seth Godin asks a question: “This might be the workplace question of the decade. Does the boss buy your time or your productivity?” It takes a brilliant mind of a marketing genius like Seth Godin to have thought of this. Let me share with you his thoughts.



When we worked from home (“cottage industries”), workers got paid by the piece in the pre-industrial age.



As we moved to factories, it shifted. Many workers preferred a reliable regular paycheck, and owners decided to profit by investing in productivity and keeping the upside. When new machines are developed, the workers don’t get paid more, but the boss makes more.



Now, as work-from-home promises/threatens to become the norm for many knowledge workers, the question is back.



Some bosses are demanding workers return to the office, and some managers have spent the last year forcing people to endure endless Zoom meetings. The mindset seems to be that if your time is what got purchased, the boss wants to be sure you’re spending all of that time at work on work, not who knows... tending for an ill family member or something.



But as it gets easier to measure productivity and contribution, and as it gets easier to outsource any task that can be described clearly, there’s a fork in the road:



If we’re not buying or selling hours, what exactly do we measure, and how are we compensated for it? Are workers ready or open to getting a commission, a profit-share or a per-piece price? And if we’re not selling our time, but our contribution, does that further self-center the culture?



And if we are buying and selling hours, how does that work when surveillance capitalism bumps into workers needing flexible schedules and the trust that it takes to develop leadership and creative contribution?



Is it okay with you, the boss, if one of your workers dramatically increases productivity through some outsourcing or tech shortcuts on their nickel, and then goes home at 2 pm every day?



Is it okay if you have another worker who works until midnight every night, but doesn’t get nearly as much done?



What about a team of five deciding to skip most of their meetings, coordinate through a shared doc, and put the time they save into going for a walk or thinking about the next breakthrough?



If it’s truly about what we produce, how many people on the team know how much they produce? What would happen if they were?



The theory of the firm was based on two key assumptions: That workers needed to be in physical proximity to each other and that communicating with and measuring outsiders was too expensive to scale. For a lot of knowledge work, neither is completely true anymore, so we have to reckon with what the right size of a ‘firm’ even is.



The very nature of the factory and employment is entirely up in the air. Instead of bragging about how many employees a company has, how big the office is, how many folks are in any given meeting some leaders may start optimizing for how few they need to get the work done.



Everything is still up for debate. Bosses want their people back because they miss their people. Employees want to go back to the office because they miss their bosses. Although I suspect they miss the pantry, the air-conditioner, free-flowing coffee, and the strong internet connection. Should they work from home on certain days of the week and report and work in the physical offices? This hybrid model seems to be the case.



What mechanism of measurement is there to measure performance and productivity, we will have to wonder?



What is clear is that I still have to strive for excellence and mastery. We still have to show initiative and practice creativity, whatever the workspace will be in the coming future. As for me, doing training and speaking, whether in person or through the screen, still necessitates for me to continuously improve my craft and offer my best for my clients. Excellence, after all, is not just an act. It is a habit, an attitude, and a way of life.



 



 



(Level Up Leadership Master Class online will run from Oct. 13 to15. For inquiries and reservations, contact April at +63928-559-1798 or and for more information, visit www.levelupleadership.ph)


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      SETH GODIN
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Incoherent
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 September 3, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Last week in his national broadcast, President Duterte said the following:

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PAL Chapter 11 filing likely to push through
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PAL Chapter 11 filing likely to push through


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Flag carrier Philippine Airlines filing for a Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the US appears good to go, according to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Philippines unlikely to post strong growth in Q3&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Philippines unlikely to post strong growth in Q3’


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines is unlikely to continue strong economic growth in the third quarter following renewed mobility curbs and as...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Customs seizes P20 billion smuggled commodities in 8 months
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Customs seizes P20 billion smuggled commodities in 8 months


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Bureau of Customs has confiscated roughly P20 billion worth of smuggled goods from January to August as the agency strengthens...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 W.A.I.T. Why Am I Talking?
                              


                              

                                                                  By Francis J. Kong |
                                 September 4, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Peter McIntyre resides in Ireland. He is retired, but what he did many years ago, he still does today. And that he is sending me materials and articles he thinks I may find helpful. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 PCAF ushers innovation through agriculture policy reforms
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PCAF ushers innovation through agriculture policy reforms


                              

                                 55 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine Council for Agriculture and Fisheries is ramping up its engagement with its private sector partners through...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Philippines explores deeper agriculture cooperation with China
                              


                              

                                                                  By Catherine Talavera |
                                 September 5, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Philippines remains open to explore opportunities to strengthen agricultural cooperation with China in a bid to spur the economic recovery of both nations.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Exporters push for adoption of supply chain standards
                              


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 September 5, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Exporters are pushing for the adoption and recognition of global standards in the supply chain to promote product safety and traceability.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Investors eyeing more short-dated government bonds
                              


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 September 5, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Investors are expected to continue accumulating short-dated government bonds as they await the release of latest economic data before they rethink their asset purchases, according to bond traders.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Water rights, tech barriers hinder development of floating solar farms
                              


                              

                                                                  By Danessa Rivera |
                                 September 5, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Water rights and technological limitations remain major stumbling blocks for developers to put up floating solar projects in the country, according to an industry player.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with