




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
PCA presents initial draft of coconut sector development plan
                        

                           
Catherine Talavera - The Philippine Star
August 31, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
PCA presents initial draft of coconut sector development plan
During the closing ceremony of this year’s National Coconut week, University of the Philippines-Los Baños professor and CFIDP coconut-based farming specialist Edna Aguilar said the industry development plan features seven components.
STAR / File
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA) presented the initial draft of the Coconut Farmers and Industry Development Plan (CFIDP), which highlights initiatives such as hybridization and social protection, among others.



During the closing ceremony of this year’s National Coconut week, University of the Philippines-Los Baños professor and CFIDP coconut-based farming specialist Edna Aguilar said the industry development plan features seven components.



Among these components are social protection; coconut farmers organization and development; hybridization; community-based farm enterprise development or farm rehabilitation and improvement; integrated coconut processing and downstream products or shared facilities; innovative research projects and their practical application on coconut processing, production and distribution; and support services.



Aguilar said the components of the draft CFIDP are anchored on the seven thematic recommendations of the coconut farmers; and industry roadmap, which was crafted by the PCA and the University of the Philippines-Los Baños.



Among the programs to be included in the social protection component of the CFIDP are health insurance, crop insurance, college and vocational education scholarships, as well as the training of coconut farmers and their families.



Aguilar said the target beneficiaries of the health insurance program are coconut farmers who are registered in the National Coconut Farmers Registry System who are not listed as direct or indirect members of PhilHealth.



The crop insurance program will offer a coverage of P50,000 per hectare with a premium rate of two percent. This will only cover a maximum area of one hectare.



Under the industry plan’s organization and development component, Aguilar said capacity building training on cooperative management and enterprise development will be conducted for registered coconut farmer cooperatives.



Intensive cooperative organizing activities and social preparation through training would also be conducted for prospective coconut farmer cooperatives.



For the industry plan’s hybridization component, the programs to be implemented include seed farm and nursery farm establishment, planting and re-planting, hybridization research and knowledge information management system.



Programs under the farm rehabilitation and improvement component include intercropping of coffee and cacao, livestock and poultry integration, which will be limited to native animals, and dairy integration.



Aguilar said the shared facilities component would cover food processing, non-food processing and mechanization.



The innovative research projects and their practical application on coconut processing will focus on product development and improvement, coconut research production and industry and market research.



Among the programs to be included in the industry plan’s support services component are credit, marketing assistance and market promotion, infrastructure and policies and regulation.



Aguilar said P5 billion is planned to be allocated annually for the first two years of the implementation of the CFIDP.



This will be increased to P6 billion in the third year of implementation, P7 billion for the fourth year and P10 billion for the fifth year.



Hybridization will get the largest share of the annual budgets with a 15 percent allocation, followed by health and medical programs; coconut-based farming systems and diversification; shared processing facilities; credit programs and infrastructure development, with a 10 percent budget allocation each.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      PHILIPPINE COCONUT AUTHORITY
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines remains laggard in ASEAN
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines remains laggard in ASEAN


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines remains a laggard in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in terms of real gross domestic product growth...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BSP shuts down another rural bank
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BSP shuts down another rural bank


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas ordered the closure of the Rural Bank of Datu Paglas Inc. based in Maguindanao, bringing to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Digital-only OF Bank reports deposit accounts growth amid pandemic
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Digital-only OF Bank reports deposit accounts growth amid pandemic


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Opening bank accounts through one’s smartphone allowed Overseas Filipino Bank to grow its depositor base, as digital...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Domestic travel recovery seen to start by early 2022
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Domestic travel recovery seen to start by early 2022


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Domestic tourism will likely start to recover as early as next year, but the rebound of foreign travel will have to wait until...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PSEi seen capping 2021 above 7,000-level despite Delta threat
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PSEi seen capping 2021 above 7,000-level despite Delta threat


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The local bourse is still forecast to cap the year above the 7,000-level despite market volatility brought by the Delta ...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Inflation to ease below 4% as oil prices fall
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Inflation to ease below 4% as oil prices fall


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Rising prices of goods and services will likely drop below four percent the upper end of the government’s target toward...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lockdowns, tighter restrictions to drag down Q3 earnings
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lockdowns, tighter restrictions to drag down Q3 earnings


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The recent tighter lockdown measures and restrictions will be a drag on third quarter corporate results, especially on the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Government running out of prime assets to privatize &ndash; DOF
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Government running out of prime assets to privatize – DOF


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The government’s asset privatization thrust is now at a near standstill as the remaining properties for sale are either...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Government to revisit housing policies
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Government to revisit housing policies


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The government plans to review existing policies and regulations surrounding the country’s housing industry to sustain...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 SSS urges compliance of employers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SSS urges compliance of employers


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Social Security System reminds all employers, registered and unregistered, to be compliant with their legal obligations...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with