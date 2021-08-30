




































































 




   

   









Business
                        
MIESCOR secures EPC contract
                        

                           
The Philippine Star
August 30, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Meralco Industrial Engineering Services Corporation or MIESCOR, a subsidiary of Meralco, is set to lead the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) of Amber Kinetics’ flywheel testing area. To Amber Kinetics, test pits are an integral component of quality assurance in the production of their flywheel energy storage systems.



As Amber Kinetics maximizes the capacity at their current manufacturing plant in Sto. Tomas, Batangas, they now look to MIESCOR to support their ongoing production facilities expansion in order to cater to the foreseen growth in the global demand for energy storage systems. This partnership comes at an opportune time as MIESCOR’s involvement in the test pit construction allows for increased flywheel testing, giving Amber Kinetics an important boost to ramp up flywheel production.



MIESCOR is a globally-recognized Filipino contractor, providing a wide array of services to clients in power, oil and gas, industrial plants and various utilities. Their technical proficiency and engineering expertise have led them through projects encompassing engineering, procurement, construction, operation, maintenance, distribution services, and more. Rated “AAAA” by the Philippine Contractor Accreditation Board, they have a track record of excellence spanning more than 45 years.



Amber Kinetics sets the standard in energy storage as the world’s first and only long-duration Flywheel Energy Storage System (FESS). An industry leader in flywheel energy storage systems, Amber Kinetics’ breakthrough technology and partnerships with local energy companies is consistent with sustainable development practices, where “environmental friendly” and innovative energy technologies will be the norm.



Amber Kinetics brings in innovation through their long-duration flywheel energy storage system – the first of its kind to extend the duration and efficiency of flywheels from minutes to hours. The flywheels are designed for utility and commercial applications such as capacity-demand reduction and ancillary services. The process for manufacturing the flywheels is notably less carbon intensive, and the product is composed of more than 50 percent recycled steel. Amber Kinetics’ flywheel technology has become a practical and viable answer to our evolving energy storage needs.



With complementary strengths and well-matched expertise, MIESCOR and Amber Kinetics are propelling the country forward by introducing future-minded solutions. This powerhouse pairing is ready to revolutionize the Philippine energy storage landscape together.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

