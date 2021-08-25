




































































 




   

   









Business
                        
P45-B for booster shots unfunded pending proof extra dose is needed
                        

                           
Ian Nicolas Cigaral - Philstar.com
August 25, 2021 | 2:22pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Vendors and other individuals working at the night market queue for their second dose of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine in Divisoria, Manila during the night vaccination program of the local government on Aug. 2, 2021.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman, file
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Funds for coronavirus booster shots under the proposed P5.024-trillion outlay for next year will not be available pending a green light from local health authorities that extra jabs are needed amid threats from highly infectious variants.



For now, Budget Undersecretary Tina Marie Canda told a press conference Wednesday that about P45.4 billion earmarked for purchase of booster shots will stay as “unprogrammed appropriations” under the budget proposal, meaning this item will only be funded if there are sources of revenue for it.



“At this point, no one can really tell if there is a need for booster shots so we can’t put them under programmed appropriations. We’re waiting for the final decision of our pandemic task force,” Canda said.



Countries like the US are already considering offering booster shots as the world grapples with yet another wave of infections fueled by the highly contagious Delta variant, which is said to reduce vaccine effectiveness. Last Monday, the Philippines recorded 18,332 new coronavirus cases, the highest daily rise, as local health authorities admit there may be community transmission of the Delta variant in the country. 



Scientists continue to debate whether booster shots are needed, but world leaders are closely watching an ongoing vaccine booster drive in Israel, which is battling a fourth outbreak driven by Delta despite its fast vaccine roll-out.



At home, the Department of Health is now studying the possibility of giving booster shots to healthcare workers and the immuno-compromised individuals by next year. Malacañang, for its part, urged the public to wait until majority of the country’s population gets vaccinated before seeking extra jabs due to limited supply.



Speaking to reporters also on Wednesday, House Committee on Appropriations Chair Eric Yap (ACT-CIS Partylist) said lawmakers are open to put the spending item for booster shots to programmed appropriations — or those with definite and identified funding — if extra jabs are really needed and there are actual cash to fund the procurement.



“First, we have to hear what the agencies will say,” Yap said.



According to Canda, the government can “set aside” or “generate” additional revenues for booster shots if necessary.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

