




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
                     

                        

                           
The stone soup

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            BUSINESS MATTERS BEYOND THE BOTTOM LINE - Francis J. Kong (The Philippine Star) - August 15, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
I came across the title of this article from famed futurist Peter Diamandis, and it caught my attention. The title is: “The Stone Soup Story.” The question I asked immediately was, “why would a futurist write something of this sort using a children’s story to present a lesson?” Let me share his article with you (with a bit of commentary from me), and I will let you see the wisdom behind the story.



Once upon a time, a farmer spotted three soldiers at the edge of town in a tiny medieval village.



Knowing what would likely happen next, he ran into the marketplace shouting a warning to his fellow villagers: “Quick, close the doors, lock the windows! Three hungry soldiers are coming, and they’ll take away all our food.”



The soldiers were, in fact, hungry.



When they entered the village, they started knocking on doors, asking for something to eat.



The first villager told them that his cupboards were bare. The second villager told them the same. The next door didn’t even open.



Finally, one of the starving soldiers had a brilliant thought and proposed to everyone at the top of his voice, “I have an idea — let’s make stone soup!”



With that, he knocked on yet another door. “Excuse me,” he said to the villager, “do you have a cauldron and some firewood? We want to make some stone soup. Now you can claim that you do not have food, but it would not be wise to claim that you do not have the cooking utensils. Right?”



The villager, thinking there’s no risk, said, “Soup from stones? This I’ve got to see. Sure, I’ll help.” So she gave the soldiers a cauldron and some firewood, while another villager fetched three rocks and some water.



As they brought the water to a boil in a pot with three large stones, the news spread quickly through the town, and the villagers began to gather. “Soup from stones,” they said. “This we have to see. I had no idea you could make soup from stones.”



“Sure can,” replied the soldiers.



Eventually, tired of standing around, another villager asked, “Can I help?”



“Perhaps,” says a soldier, “if you had a few potatoes to spare, that would make the stone soup even better.”



The villager quickly fetched some potatoes and added them to the pot of simmering stones.



Another piped up with the same question, “How can I help?”



“Well, a dozen carrots would sure make the soup even better.” The villager ran off and fetched some carrots. Soon others were adding poultry, barley, garlic, and leeks.



After a while, one of the soldiers called out, “It’s done,” and shared the soup with everyone to taste and enjoy.



The villagers were overheard saying, “Wow! Soup from stones! It tastes fantastic. I had no idea...” End of story.



Diamandis then explained that this story is a metaphor for entrepreneurs and leaders. Making stone soup is the only way an entrepreneur can succeed at creating something big and bold from nothing.



The stones are your passion, your labor, and your big, bold idea. The villagers’ contributions are the capital, resources, and intellectual support from investors and strategic partners.



Everyone who adds a small amount to your stone soup is helping to make your dream come true.



“The most important part of making stone soup is your passion. People love passion. They love to contribute to projects that are fueled by passion. And you can’t fake it.” Diamandis says, and then he continues with this very provocative statement: “Our BS detectors are great at spotting the inauthentic player: the carnival barker, the used car salesman, the disingenuous politician.”



Passionate people are deeply creative in seeking out and pulling in the resources they need to pursue their passion, but it goes further than that. “People who pursue their passions inevitably create beacons that attract others who share their vision,” said Hagel. “Few of these beacons are consciously created; they are byproducts of pursuing one’s passion. Passionate people share their creations widely, leaving tracks for others to find them.”



The pandemic has visibly shown and convinced us of the need to collaborate, borrow, and share resources, and it also showed us that it is hard to succeed on our own. Marge Kennedy says: “Soup is a lot like a family. Each ingredient enhances the others; each batch has its characteristics, and it needs time to simmer to reach full flavor.” Yes, Even if it comes from stones.



 



 



(Francis Kong’s highly acclaimed Level Up Leadership Master Class online will be held from Aug. 25 to 27. Develop your leadership skills that translate into personal, career, and business growth. For inquiries and reservations, contact April at +63928-559-1798 or and for more information, visit www.levelupleadership.ph)


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      STONE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 BIR collects P4 billion back taxes in H1
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BIR collects P4 billion back taxes in H1


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) has collected more than P4 billion from filing lawsuits against tax evaders and shutting...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 The Matthew effect
                              


                              

                                                                  By Francis J. Kong |
                                 August 14, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Remember your high school science and lab moments? My classmates were excited to attend the classes, but I was not one of them. I dreaded lab days.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Pilipinas Shell H1 profit rises to P2.2 billion
                              


                              

                                                                  By Catherine Talavera |
                                 August 14, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corp. sustained its recovery in the first half of the year as it posted a net income of P2.2 billion, driven by its shift in supply chain strategy.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Index registers biggest decline for the year
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Index registers biggest decline for the year


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The stock market pulled back yesterday its biggest decline for the year as the twin impact of the index rebalancing and choppy...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Wendel Avisado resigns as budget chief due to 'medical reasons'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Wendel Avisado resigns as budget chief due to 'medical reasons'


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Wendel Avisado has resigned from his post as budget secretary due to "medical reasons".

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Trust industry reforms pushed
                              


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 August 15, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is pursuing major reforms in the country’s trust industry as assets under management jumped more than 41 percent to P4.6 trillion from January to March.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 PPP projects eyed in protected areas
                              


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 August 15, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The government has pushed through with a plan to develop public-private partnership projects in protected areas in the country.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 The stone soup
                              


                              

                                                                  By Francis J. Kong |
                                 August 15, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
I came across the title of this article from famed futurist Peter Diamandis, and it caught my attention.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Do we need boosters?
                              


                              

                                                                  By Mary Ann LL. Reyes |
                                 August 15, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
I remember very distinctly official pronouncements, both from our government and world health authorities, that any kind of vaccine against the coronavirus will protect us from severe cases and death from COVID...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 BEST, DENR launch ‘Trash to CashBack’ program
                              


                              

                                 August 15, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Basic Environmental Systems & Technologies Inc., a unit of listed IPM Holdings Inc., has partnered with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources-National Capital Region in launching a Trash to CashBack...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with