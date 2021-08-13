




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
KTM nears 30,000-unit production milestone
In a statement, KTM Asia Motorcycle Manufacturing Inc. (KAMMI) said it is nearing its 30,000-unit motorcycle production milestone since its plant in Santa Rosa, Laguna was inaugurated in June 2016.
STAR/File

                     

                        

                           
KTM nears 30,000-unit production milestone

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Louella Desiderio (The Philippine Star) - August 13, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The joint-venture between AC Industrial Technology Holdings Inc. and KTM AG is poised to achieve a production milestone, with its cumulative output since it started operations in the country now at more than 29,000 units.



In a statement, KTM Asia Motorcycle Manufacturing Inc. (KAMMI) said it is nearing its 30,000-unit motorcycle production milestone since its plant in Santa Rosa, Laguna was inaugurated in June 2016.



From four motorcycle models such as the 200 Duke, 390 Duke, RC 200 and RC 390, KAMMI has expanded its manufacturing line to a total of 13 models from the KTM Group.



Last year, KAMMI started the production of higher displacement 790cc motorcycles, as well of a new brand within KTM, the Husqvarna motorcycles.



Of the more than 29,000 units produced since its inception, 7,000 units were manufactured last year.



KAMMI said production is expected to continue growing with close to 12,000 units to be manufactured for this year.



“The growing demand from both local and export markets has now driven KAMMI to expand its current Laguna facility and build additional assembly lines, including one dedicated for KTM engine assembly. It is with the continuous support of the DTI (Department of Trade and Industry), BOI (Board of Investments) and PEZA (Philippine Economic Zone Authority) that KAMMI is able to achieve these milestones and position the Philippines in the global two-wheel manufacturing arena,” Arthur Tan, AC Industrials group president and chief executive officer (CEO) and KAMMI CEO said.



At present, the bulk or over 65 percent of KAMMI’s output is exported to China and Southeast Asian countries.



Apart from China, Vietnam and Thailand, KAMMI is also expanding its export market to Malaysia, and Cambodia.



“As more Filipino motorcycle riders choose to ride KTM and Husqvarna, the China-ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) markets are increasing their export orders as well. More and more riders are now enjoying these Philippine-assembled performance motorcycles,” KAMMI president Dino Santos said.



KTM


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      KTM
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 GDP slump convinces BSP to maintain historic-low interest rates
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
GDP slump convinces BSP to maintain historic-low interest rates


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas maintained its historic-low policy rate, keeping monetary support to the economy amid...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Filinvest REIT closes up 0.29% after modest stock market debut
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Filinvest REIT closes up 0.29% after modest stock market debut


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Filinvest REIT Corp., the real estate investment trusts (REIT) firm of the Gotianun family, flirted with gains and losses...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ayala profits rebound but still below pre-pandemic levels
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ayala profits rebound but still below pre-pandemic levels


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Conglomerate Ayala Corp. posted a double-digit profits growth in the first half, but its financial strength is not yet back...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 4 Filipino companies join Forbes Asia's '100 To Watch' list
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
4 Filipino companies join Forbes Asia's '100 To Watch' list


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Forbes Asia handpicked four Filipino companies to join its ‘to watch out for’ list this year.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 NCR’s last lockdown?
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joey Concepcion |
                                 August 12, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
In an interview with Karen Davila last Tuesday, I told her that the third lockdown imposed on the National Capital Region, our current pandemic epicenter, can be the last ECQ once we have vaccinated a majority of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 PSALM eyes to privatize Paco, Manila property
                              


                              

                                                                  By Danessa Rivera |
                                 August 13, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
State-run Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management Corp. hopes to privatize its property in Paco, Manila with three companies including Manila Electric Co. signifying interest in the real estate asset.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Stocks backtrack as Delta variant drives up new cases
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Stocks backtrack as Delta variant drives up new cases


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Equity prices backtracked yesterday as the country reeled under the pressure of rising cases of the Delta variant of the coronavirus...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Scrapping safeguard measures supports auto recovery — AVID
                              


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 August 13, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Association of Vehicle Importers and Distributors Inc. said the government’s move not to impose safeguard measures on imported cars would support the automotive industry’s recovery and benefit c...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Words words words
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 August 13, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
If only words can fuel a power plant, we should have no problems. Unfortunately, unless actions follow words, the danger of power shortages or brownouts exists.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 AGI income up three-fold in H1
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 August 13, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Alliance Global Group Inc., the Andrew Tan-led holding company, grew its net income in the first half to P12.8 billion from P4.1 billion a year ago.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with