KTM nears 30,000-unit production milestone

MANILA, Philippines — The joint-venture between AC Industrial Technology Holdings Inc. and KTM AG is poised to achieve a production milestone, with its cumulative output since it started operations in the country now at more than 29,000 units.

In a statement, KTM Asia Motorcycle Manufacturing Inc. (KAMMI) said it is nearing its 30,000-unit motorcycle production milestone since its plant in Santa Rosa, Laguna was inaugurated in June 2016.

From four motorcycle models such as the 200 Duke, 390 Duke, RC 200 and RC 390, KAMMI has expanded its manufacturing line to a total of 13 models from the KTM Group.

Last year, KAMMI started the production of higher displacement 790cc motorcycles, as well of a new brand within KTM, the Husqvarna motorcycles.

Of the more than 29,000 units produced since its inception, 7,000 units were manufactured last year.

KAMMI said production is expected to continue growing with close to 12,000 units to be manufactured for this year.

“The growing demand from both local and export markets has now driven KAMMI to expand its current Laguna facility and build additional assembly lines, including one dedicated for KTM engine assembly. It is with the continuous support of the DTI (Department of Trade and Industry), BOI (Board of Investments) and PEZA (Philippine Economic Zone Authority) that KAMMI is able to achieve these milestones and position the Philippines in the global two-wheel manufacturing arena,” Arthur Tan, AC Industrials group president and chief executive officer (CEO) and KAMMI CEO said.

At present, the bulk or over 65 percent of KAMMI’s output is exported to China and Southeast Asian countries.

Apart from China, Vietnam and Thailand, KAMMI is also expanding its export market to Malaysia, and Cambodia.

“As more Filipino motorcycle riders choose to ride KTM and Husqvarna, the China-ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) markets are increasing their export orders as well. More and more riders are now enjoying these Philippine-assembled performance motorcycles,” KAMMI president Dino Santos said.

