




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Shakeyâ€™s posts P14 million profit in first half
Systemwide sales in the second quarter which grew to P1.63 billion or an increase of 43 percent, boosted first half numbers.
Photo Release

                     

                        

                           
Shakey’s posts P14 million profit in first half

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Iris Gonzales (The Philippine Star) - August 13, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Shakey’s Pizza Asia Ventures Inc., the Po family-led restaurant chain, reported a net income of P14 million in the first half, a signifcant turnaround from the P290 million loss incurred a year ago.



Systemwide sales in the second quarter which grew to P1.63 billion or an increase of 43 percent, boosted first half numbers.



First half systemwide sales reached P3.3 billion, close to the P3.45 billion recorded a year ago.



“The increase is driven by strong same-store sales growth (SSSG) of 31 percent notwithstanding the dine-in restrictions implemented at the end of March 2021. SSSG has sequentially improved quarter-on-quarter amidst the different phases of lockdowns since the pandemic hit at the end of first quarter 2020,” Shakey’s said.



“The first half results are a testament to the resilience and relevance of our brands even during this most difficult period. We were able to leverage our industry-leading margins and operating capabilities to strategically pivot our growth plans and cost structures. The efforts, prudence, and discipline built amidst extreme challenges helped us weather through the past 15 months,” said Shakey’s CEO and president Vicente Gregorio.



But Gregorio said the environment is still very uncertain.



“Thus we remain cautiously optimistic, anticipating uncertainties that may potentially delay the path to recovery,” he said.



In late July, another round of strict lockdowns was implemented to curb the spread of the Delta variant.



The company expects the impact to be partially cushioned by the sustained growth in their off-premise business, a driver of business performance amidst recurring dine-in restrictions.



Shakey’s has been continuously upgrading its delivery platform and digital infrastructures to increase speed and better service.



“More importantly, we are encouraged that the vaccination rollout in the country has been ramping up in the past few months. We hope this will increase mobility and boost consumer confidence to fuel our recovery,” Gregorio said.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      SHAKEYâ€™S PIZZA ASIA VENTURES INC
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 GDP slump convinces BSP to maintain historic-low interest rates
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
GDP slump convinces BSP to maintain historic-low interest rates


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas maintained its historic-low policy rate, keeping monetary support to the economy amid...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Filinvest REIT closes up 0.29% after modest stock market debut
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Filinvest REIT closes up 0.29% after modest stock market debut


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Filinvest REIT Corp., the real estate investment trusts (REIT) firm of the Gotianun family, flirted with gains and losses...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ayala profits rebound but still below pre-pandemic levels
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ayala profits rebound but still below pre-pandemic levels


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Conglomerate Ayala Corp. posted a double-digit profits growth in the first half, but its financial strength is not yet back...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 4 Filipino companies join Forbes Asia's '100 To Watch' list
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
4 Filipino companies join Forbes Asia's '100 To Watch' list


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Forbes Asia handpicked four Filipino companies to join its ‘to watch out for’ list this year.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 NCR’s last lockdown?
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joey Concepcion |
                                 August 12, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
In an interview with Karen Davila last Tuesday, I told her that the third lockdown imposed on the National Capital Region, our current pandemic epicenter, can be the last ECQ once we have vaccinated a majority of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 PSALM eyes to privatize Paco, Manila property
                              


                              

                                                                  By Danessa Rivera |
                                 August 13, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
State-run Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management Corp. hopes to privatize its property in Paco, Manila with three companies including Manila Electric Co. signifying interest in the real estate asset.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Stocks backtrack as Delta variant drives up new cases
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Stocks backtrack as Delta variant drives up new cases


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Equity prices backtracked yesterday as the country reeled under the pressure of rising cases of the Delta variant of the coronavirus...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Scrapping safeguard measures supports auto recovery — AVID
                              


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 August 13, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Association of Vehicle Importers and Distributors Inc. said the government’s move not to impose safeguard measures on imported cars would support the automotive industry’s recovery and benefit c...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Words words words
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 August 13, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
If only words can fuel a power plant, we should have no problems. Unfortunately, unless actions follow words, the danger of power shortages or brownouts exists.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 AGI income up three-fold in H1
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 August 13, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Alliance Global Group Inc., the Andrew Tan-led holding company, grew its net income in the first half to P12.8 billion from P4.1 billion a year ago.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with