




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Foreign trade sustains growth in June, but lockdowns could undo gains
External trade rose 26.8% year-on-year, the Philippine Statistics Authority said Friday morning. This was considerably better than the 16.4% contraction a year ago. 
File

                     

                        

                           
Foreign trade sustains growth in June, but lockdowns could undo gains

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Ramon Royandoyan (Philstar.com) - August 6, 2021 - 2:16pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Foreign trade parked itself firmly in the green in June as both imports and exports sustained their growth, but hard lockdowns in August could undo gains.



External trade rose 26.8% year-on-year to $15.8 billion in June, the Philippine Statistics Authority reported Friday morning. This was slower compared with 44.8% annual expansion recorded in May, but it was a reversal from 16.4% contraction a year ago.



Broken down, exports grew at an annualized rate of 17.6% to $6.51 billion, marking their fourth consecutive month of growth with electronic products continuing to be the country’s top export commodity. Imports, on the other hand, grew for the fifth straight month, expanding 34.2% year-on-year to $9.33 billion.



As a result, the country’s trade deficit, which happens when imports outstrip exports, narrowed to $2.8 billion in June compared with $3.2 billion gap in May. The June deficit was the smallest amount in three months.



Sought for comment, Nicholas Antonio Mapa, senior economist for ING Bank in Manila, said the growth of imports and exports was “faster-than-expected,” but some gains could disappear as harsh restrictions returned this month.



Starting August 6, Metro Manila will return to enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) — the most stringent lockdown — for two weeks to curb the spread of highly contagious Delta variant.



“The reimposition of lockdowns across the country may force recent trade trends to reverse but we doubt another round of import decline in 2021 will be enough to duplicate the PHP appreciation trend we saw last year,” Mapa said in a commentary.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
                                                      PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
                                                      PHILIPPINE TRADE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 COVID as 2022 kingmaker?
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 August 6, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
At the rate we are going, the virus will most likely still be around by the time we vote for the next president in May next year. Will the virus turn out to be a kingmaker?

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 AC Energy, Converge join PSEi, replacing DMCI, Emperador
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
AC Energy, Converge join PSEi, replacing DMCI, Emperador


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
AC Energy Corp. and Converge ICT Solutions Inc. will join the 30-member Philippine Stock Exchange index.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Philippines, Brunei ink pact on double taxation
                              


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 July 18, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Philippines has signed an agreement with its Southeast Asian neighbor Brunei Darussalam to remove double taxation and prevent fiscal evasion in a bid to improve the flow of trade and investments between the two...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Expand your horizons with graduate education at National Institute of Education, Singapore
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Expand your horizons with graduate education at National Institute of Education, Singapore


                              

                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
An internationally recognized graduate degree from NIE not only stands as evidence that your skills and abilities have been...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Expand your horizons with graduate education at National Institute of Education, Singapore
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Expand your horizons with graduate education at National Institute of Education, Singapore


                              

                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
An internationally recognized graduate degree from NIE not only stands as evidence that your skills and abilities have been...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Local factories go into 3-month growth streak, but ECQ a threat
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Local factories go into 3-month growth streak, but ECQ a threat


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Local factories were on a roll in June, as they posted triple-digit output growth for the third straight month.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Megaworld Q2 profit up 39%
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Megaworld Q2 profit up 39%


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Megaworld posted a Q2/21 profit of P2.6 billion, up 39% from Q2/20 profit of P1.9 billion, and up 20% from Q1/21 profit...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 SEC approves IPOs of MREIT, RL Commercial
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SEC approves IPOs of MREIT, RL Commercial


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
My bet is that MEG and RCR are hungry for the fresh truckloads of cash that will be unlocked by these IPOs, so they’re...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 AC Energy Q2 profit down 28%
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
AC Energy Q2 profit down 28%


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
ACEN said that its net income growth over the first half of 2020 was driven by expanded capacity through its 2020 acquis...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Inflation slows to 4% in July
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Inflation slows to 4% in July


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Inflation further eased in July, sliding back to within the government target for the first time this year, as transport prices...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with