PRA brings back Philippineâ€™s biggest retail gathering

MANILA, Philippines — The National Retail Conference and Stores Asia Expo (NRCE), the biggest and most important retail industry event in the Philippines, is coming back for its 27th edition on Aug. 12 and 13 to help local retailers reboot and emerge stronger from the impact of the pandemic.

The Philippine Retailers Association (PRA) decided to stage the NRCE virtually this year after a year of absence as the group recognizes the importance of giving industry players fresh global insights on how they can adapt to the New Normal.

“The 27th NRCE will be available on your screens on Aug. 12 to 13 to provide you actionable strategies, data-backed content and exclusive ideas through immersive, insightful and inspiring learning sessions from trailblazer leaders and experts in the industry from around the globe,” said PRA president Rosemarie Bosch Ong, the SEVP and COO of Wilcon Depot Inc.

She said this year’s NRCE will revolve around its overall concept – retail reboot – to reignite the retail industry with its allied industries to uncover new ways and even behaviors as we rewrite the rules to achieve an innovative retail transformation.

Leading the roster of global visionary leaders who will grace the 27th NRCE are best-selling author of Retail Pride Ron Thurston and global CX guru Claire Boscq-Scott.

Side-by-side with the conference is the Stores Asia Expo Virtual Edition – the showcase for seasoned and new retail suppliers and solution providers to the retail industry where they can create brand awareness, introduce new products and services as well as build and sustain relationships with new and existing clients.

Go to www.nrce-ph.com, email nrceph@gmail.com / specialprojects@philretailers.com or call the PRA Secretariat at 8687-4180 to 81 to book your group tickets for the conference or secure your virtual booth.

