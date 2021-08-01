




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
PRA brings back Philippineâ€™s biggest retail gathering
Bosch-Ong

                     

                        

                           
PRA brings back Philippine’s biggest retail gathering

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (The Philippine Star) - August 1, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The National Retail Conference and Stores Asia Expo (NRCE), the biggest and most important retail industry event in the Philippines, is coming back for its 27th edition on Aug. 12 and 13 to help local retailers reboot and emerge stronger from the impact of the pandemic.



The Philippine Retailers Association (PRA) decided to stage the NRCE virtually this year after a year of absence as the group recognizes the importance of giving industry players fresh global insights on how they can adapt to the New Normal.



“The 27th NRCE will be available on your screens on Aug. 12 to 13 to provide you actionable strategies, data-backed content and exclusive ideas through immersive, insightful and inspiring learning sessions from trailblazer leaders and experts in the industry from around the globe,” said PRA president Rosemarie Bosch Ong, the SEVP and COO of Wilcon Depot Inc.



She said this year’s NRCE will revolve around its overall concept – retail reboot – to reignite the retail industry with its allied industries to uncover new ways and even behaviors as we rewrite the rules to achieve an innovative retail transformation.



Leading the roster of global visionary leaders who will grace the 27th NRCE are best-selling author of Retail Pride Ron Thurston and global CX guru Claire Boscq-Scott.



Side-by-side with the conference is the Stores Asia Expo Virtual Edition – the showcase for seasoned and new retail suppliers and solution providers to the retail industry where they can create brand awareness, introduce new products and services as well as build and sustain relationships with new and existing clients.



Go to www.nrce-ph.com, email nrceph@gmail.com / specialprojects@philretailers.com or call the PRA Secretariat at 8687-4180 to 81 to book your group tickets for the conference or secure your virtual booth.



The 27th NRCE is supported by the following brands: Globe Business, PLDT Enterprise, Bench, Wilcon Depot, The SM Store, Robinsons Malls, Entrego, Vasavah Consultancy, The Philippine STAR, Springtime Design, BusinessWorld, Media Blitz Group, 96.3 WRock, CMG Retail and Rich Graphix Brand.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      NATIONAL RETAIL CONFERENCE AND STORES ASIA EXPO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Expand your horizons with graduate education at National Institute of Education, Singapore
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Expand your horizons with graduate education at National Institute of Education, Singapore


                              

                                 5 days ago                              


                                                            
An internationally recognized graduate degree from NIE not only stands as evidence that your skills and abilities have been...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Expand your horizons with graduate education at National Institute of Education, Singapore
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Expand your horizons with graduate education at National Institute of Education, Singapore


                              

                                 5 days ago                              


                                                            
An internationally recognized graduate degree from NIE not only stands as evidence that your skills and abilities have been...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Metro Manila office vacancy rises to 15.6%
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Metro Manila office vacancy rises to 15.6%


                              

                                                                  By Catherine Talavera |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Office vacancy in the Metro Manila market is seen to further increase to as high as 15.6 percent by the end of the year as...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Philex Mining profit nearly triples
                              


                              

                                                                  By Catherine Talavera |
                                 July 31, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Pangilinan-led Philex Mining Corp. reported a 186 percent jump in its core net income in the first half of the year, driven by sustained level of metal output and high metal prices.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 URC exits snack food business in Oceania
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 July 31, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Gokongwei Group’s Universal Robina Corp. will exit the Oceania region, seven years after snapping up New Zealand snack giant Griffin’s Foods in 2014 and Snack Brands Australia in 2016, to focus on...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Insured deposits drop to all-time low in Q1
                              


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 August 1, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Insured accounts in local banks sank to an all-time low of 20.3 percent in the first quarter despite the increase in deposits made during the period.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Bank lending to MSMEs climbs to P184 billion in June
                              


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 August 1, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Loans extended by banks to micro, small, and medium enterprises, which are used as compliance to the reserve requirement ratio, reached P183.9 billion as of mid-June, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipina...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 FEF: Exclude telcos as public utilities
                              


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 August 1, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Foundation for Economic Freedom is supporting the exclusion of telcos from what are considered public utilities under the proposed amendments to the Public Service Act as part of efforts to encourage greater...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Foreign investments in health care urged
                              


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 August 1, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Philippines should lure more foreign investments in the healthcare system as the country continues to fall behind in Southeast Asia.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 KFC starts employee vaccination program
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
KFC starts employee vaccination program


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Fast-food chain KFC has started the vaccination program for its officers and employees last July 23 at its head office in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with